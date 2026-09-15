LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene

Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene

Former Australian cricket captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Mark Taylor, Belinda Clark and Kim Hughes have urged Foreign Minister Penny Wong to raise humanitarian concerns over Imran Khan’s prison treatment, adding pressure on Pakistan regarding the former Prime Minister.

Imran Khan has been jailed for more than three years. Image Credit: AFP
Imran Khan has been jailed for more than three years. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 12:31 IST

Imran Khan has been at the centre of all the off-field cricket discussions. The former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain, who went on to serve as the Prime Minister of the nation, has been in prison for more than three years. Former cricket captains including the likes of Greg Chappell, Allan Border, Mike Atherton, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev, among others, have twice written letters to the Pakistan government for better treatment of Khan. However, with not much progress being reported, the Australian government is set to be involved. 

Former Australian captains, Border, Greg and Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor have written to the Australian Foreign Minister to raise concerns over Imran Khan’s treatment in prison. 

You Might Be Interested In

Former Australian Cricket Captains write to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

In a letter to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, seven former Australian cricket captains expressed humanitarian concerns regarding the imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Allan Border, Steve Waugh Chappell Brothers Among Signatories

The signatories to the letter sent to the minister are Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, who have clarified that they are writing “not as diplomats or political figures, but as former captains who felt compelled to speak up”.

In the letter, “the group makes clear it takes no position on the legal or political case against Mr Khan”, describing that as a matter for Pakistan alone.

They said their concern was with the treatment of anyone in detention, describing it as “a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics”.

International Cricket Captains Had Written to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

This marks the latest appeal from a group of highly respected former international cricketers in support of Imran Khan, the former Pakistan cricket captain and prime minister.

On August 23, twenty-two former international cricket captains from around the world wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for improved medical treatment for Imran Khan and claiming that the care being provided to him fell short of a directive issued by the Supreme Court.

The letter made three specific requests: 1. that the medical board directed by the Supreme Court – including Imran’s own doctors – be permitted to complete a full and independent assessment of his health, particularly the reported loss of vision in his right eye; 2. that the weekly family visits reinstated by the Court be honoured without interruption or administrative delay; and 3. that whatever the outcome of that medical assessment, the treatment recommended by it be provided without delay. This followed an earlier letter in February, which was signed by 14 former international captains. 

Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Moin Khan Speak on Imran Khan

Since then, former Pakistan greats Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Moin Khan have also spoken out on the matter, while current Australia captain Pat Cummins has likewise voiced his concerns.

Also Read: Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene
Tags: Allan BorderGreg ChappellImran KhanSteve Waugh

RELATED News

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI Match Prediction: Will Mitchell Marsh’s Australia Draw First Blood? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank

Watch Video: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Lead Charge As Indian Team Returns After Women’s Asia Cup Triumph in Dubai

Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa

LATEST NEWS

Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene

Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: ‘Widow’s Bay’ Dominates, ‘The Pitt’ Wins Big — Who Took Home What?

Paris Hilton MMS: How 2004 ‘Adult’ Tape Was Recorded, Man Who Filmed And How The Intimate Clip Became Public

UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?

Who Is Hasirani Rath? Meet BJP’s Nandigram Candidate Whose Son Chandranath Rath Was Shot Dead In May

Rule of Law Must Prevent Disputes, Not Just Correct Mistakes: CJI Surya Kant

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Accuses Aasif Khan Of Unwanted Touching — How Did A High-Five Turn Into A Personal Fight?

Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line

As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

Rekha Got Intimate in Real With Om Puri On Camera: The Hot Aastha Shoot Incident That Made Headlines

Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene
Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene
Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene
Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene
Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene

QUICK LINKS