Imran Khan Prison Row: Steve Waugh, Allan Border Lead Fresh Appeal as Australia Government Asked to Intervene

Imran Khan has been at the centre of all the off-field cricket discussions. The former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain, who went on to serve as the Prime Minister of the nation, has been in prison for more than three years. Former cricket captains including the likes of Greg Chappell, Allan Border, Mike Atherton, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev, among others, have twice written letters to the Pakistan government for better treatment of Khan. However, with not much progress being reported, the Australian government is set to be involved.

Former Australian captains, Border, Greg and Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor have written to the Australian Foreign Minister to raise concerns over Imran Khan’s treatment in prison.

Former Australian Cricket Captains write to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

In a letter to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, seven former Australian cricket captains expressed humanitarian concerns regarding the imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Allan Border, Steve Waugh Chappell Brothers Among Signatories

The signatories to the letter sent to the minister are Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, who have clarified that they are writing “not as diplomats or political figures, but as former captains who felt compelled to speak up”.

In the letter, “the group makes clear it takes no position on the legal or political case against Mr Khan”, describing that as a matter for Pakistan alone.

They said their concern was with the treatment of anyone in detention, describing it as “a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics”.

International Cricket Captains Had Written to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

This marks the latest appeal from a group of highly respected former international cricketers in support of Imran Khan, the former Pakistan cricket captain and prime minister.

On August 23, twenty-two former international cricket captains from around the world wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for improved medical treatment for Imran Khan and claiming that the care being provided to him fell short of a directive issued by the Supreme Court.

The letter made three specific requests: 1. that the medical board directed by the Supreme Court – including Imran’s own doctors – be permitted to complete a full and independent assessment of his health, particularly the reported loss of vision in his right eye; 2. that the weekly family visits reinstated by the Court be honoured without interruption or administrative delay; and 3. that whatever the outcome of that medical assessment, the treatment recommended by it be provided without delay. This followed an earlier letter in February, which was signed by 14 former international captains.

Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Moin Khan Speak on Imran Khan

Since then, former Pakistan greats Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Moin Khan have also spoken out on the matter, while current Australia captain Pat Cummins has likewise voiced his concerns.

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