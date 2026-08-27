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Home > Sports News > Imran Khan’s Sons Break Silence at Lord’s: ‘Haven’t Met Father in 4 Years’, Allege Prison Mistreatment | WATCH Video

Imran Khan’s Sons Break Silence at Lord’s: ‘Haven’t Met Father in 4 Years’, Allege Prison Mistreatment | WATCH Video

Imran Khan’s sons made emotional revelations during the England vs Pakistan Test at Lord’s, alleging that the former Pakistan captain has faced mistreatment in prison. They claimed they have not met their father in four years and raised concerns over his health, eyesight problems and access to medical treatment.

Imran Khan's sons appeared during the lunch break of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test at Lord's. Image Credit: AFP and X
Imran Khan's sons appeared during the lunch break of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test at Lord's. Image Credit: AFP and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 21:56 IST

Imran Khan Sons Interview: During the second test between England and Pakistan, Michael Atherton’s interview with Imran Khan’s two sons was shown during the lunch break at Lord’s. The former Pakistan skipper, who went on to serve as the Prime Minister of the nation, has been in jail for three years. Khan, who led Pakistan to their only ODI World Cup win in 1992, received support from 22 cricket captains recently. The former national captains, including India’s Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, signed a letter to the current Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, in a bid to get proper medical treatment for Khan.

Imran Khan’s Sons Allege Mistreatment of Father



Imran Khan’s sons, while appearing in their interview with Michael Atherton, revealed how they have not seen their father in four years. They have alleged mistreatment of their father while being in prison, having not talked to him since March this year. 

When asked about the time they last saw their father, one of the sons responded, “It was in November 22 (2022).” Adding to the conversation and responding to when they last spoke to Imran Khan, one of the sons said, “In March (2026).”

The former Pakistani skipper has reportedly faced eyesight problems while being jailed. There have been instances when he has been taken to hospitals to get medical treatment. However, once they deem him fit, Khan is transferred to prison again.

One of his sons, while speaking to Atherton, talked about how getting the visa of their own country has been a struggle. When asked about their wish to travel to Pakistan and meet their father, one of the sons said, “There is a risk that we might get arrested, but at this point, ultimately we just want to see him. We are so concerned about his situation.”

Ramiz Raja Opens up on Imran Khan’s Worsening Health in Prison

Ramiz Raja, who is currently a global pundit, made an appearance on the Stick to Cricket podcast from Overlap Cricket. The former cricket player discussed Imran Khan’s deteriorating health while incarcerated. Raja discussed Khan’s latest eye issues when Alastair Cook and David Lloyd questioned him about the former World Cup-winning captain.

“He is in isolation. He’s got a lot of fans, but it’s just that the poor guy has been behind bars for three years now. It’s been a tough one for him. Just a week back, there was some problem with his eye that seems to have been sorted, but otherwise, he’s holding up. I mean, he’s got a solid temperament, as we all know,” Raja said. 

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh Series: BCCI-BCB Talks Ongoing as White-Ball Tour Likely to Move to January 2027 | Report

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Imran Khan’s Sons Break Silence at Lord’s: ‘Haven’t Met Father in 4 Years’, Allege Prison Mistreatment | WATCH Video
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Imran Khan’s Sons Break Silence at Lord’s: ‘Haven’t Met Father in 4 Years’, Allege Prison Mistreatment | WATCH Video
Imran Khan’s Sons Break Silence at Lord’s: ‘Haven’t Met Father in 4 Years’, Allege Prison Mistreatment | WATCH Video
Imran Khan’s Sons Break Silence at Lord’s: ‘Haven’t Met Father in 4 Years’, Allege Prison Mistreatment | WATCH Video
Imran Khan’s Sons Break Silence at Lord’s: ‘Haven’t Met Father in 4 Years’, Allege Prison Mistreatment | WATCH Video

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