Gareth Bale has been the highest scorer in the La Liga in 2018 with 6 goals since making his return from injury. The Welshman was once again in sparkling form as he scored a brace to help his side run over Deportivo La at the Santiago Bernebeau. Cristiano Ronaldo also got back on the scoring sheet to end his 3-match long goal drought in the Spanish top flight.

Gareth Bale continued his sublime run in the La Liga since making a superb comeback from injury as Real Madrid ran over Deportivo La at the Santiago Bernebeau. The Los Blancos hit back from one goal down to score seven past the opponent keeper and ensure three important points from the clash. The thumping win could mark the beginning of a fresh second half of an otherwise struggling season for Real. The Los Blancos currently sit at the fourth spot in the La Liga table, 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.

With an almost unforgettable campaign so far in the Spanish top flight, Champions League remains a bright silverware prospect for Real who would like to bag a record third successive European title. The Spanish giants have been drawn against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the last 16 of the elite competition, a team which can punish even their slightest of mistakes in a prolific manner. However, ahead of the high profile clash, Bale is relaxed and is interested more in watching golf than analyse the attack pack of Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe.

Bale is not worried about facing one of the most terrific attacking units in world football currently and prefers watching golf over his rivals. When asked about PSG’s growing dominance across Europe, Bale told ESPN FC, “I don’t really watch much football; I’d rather watch the golf, to be honest.”

Talking about his side’s preparations for the Champions League, Bale said the team is doing everything they can to get back to the winning ways and build confidence. “We’ve not really thought about the Champions League yet, it’s still a bit of time away. We have to focus on each and every game at the moment, build confidence and get back to winning ways,” said Bale.

The Welshman has now scored 5 goals in 2018, more than any other La Liga player across the competition. He scored a brace with two sensational shots and helped his side get over Adrian Lopez’s threatening opener after Nacho’s equaliser. In what was an equally contested first half, Deportivo produced a lot of exciting moments in front of the goal but Real demolished them in the second half with braces from Nacho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bale’s heroics on the pitch were rightfully applauded by the Madrid fans, who gave him a standing ovation when he made way for Lucas Vazquez. “Yeah, instead of whistles, which is always good,” said Bale about getting the appreciation from the Madrid loyal who have previously subjected him to boos after a few abysmal performances last season.