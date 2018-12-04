Midweek Premier League action is back. The holiday season is in full flow at this point with teams playing non-stop football until mid-January and the big fixtures seem to come around pretty quickly. So after a pretty exhilarating derby-day weekend, mid-week sees another blockbuster clash.

Midweek Premier League action is back. The holiday season is in full flow at this point with teams playing non-stop football until mid-January and the big fixtures seem to come around pretty quickly. So after a pretty exhilarating derby-day weekend, mid-week sees another blockbuster clash. Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford in a clash that has a history of being utterly competitive, exciting to watch and very relevant in terms of deciding the titles. But in the current scenario, it has the feel of a match between 2 fallen giants. Gone are the days of Vieira vs. Keane, Wenger vs. Ferguson, these days it is much more subdued and dull. Arsenal though is on the right path as they have had a bright start to the post-Wenger era under Unai Emery, whilst on the other hand, United have been unable to successfully replace Sir Alex Ferguson. Mourinho was labelled as the answer to those problems but he has failed to replicate his successes at United.

The two teams come into the game in contrasting form, Arsenal has gone 19 games unbeaten in all competitions since losing to Chelsea in August while United have managed to register their lowest points total at the start of a season for a very long time and have a negative goal difference after 14 matches. Mourinho has openly criticized his players and has been quick to remind the press of his achievements anytime questions have been asked of him, United’s football has been described as boring and outdated which is due to the fact that Mourinho has been too stubborn to change his approach and the players that he has at his disposal are not perfectly suited for that style. United have failed too beat teams that they have traditionally been very dominant against. Their home form this season has been particularly ordinary with a loss against Tottenham and draws against Wolves and Crystal Palace along with conceding leads against Newcastle eventually winning 3-2.

Arsenal arrives at Old Trafford on the back of a roaring comeback win against arch-rivals Tottenham extending their unbeaten run to 19 games. Arsenal has not enjoyed visiting Manchester in the last few years but this match would be a perfect opportunity to rectify that. Aubameyang has been in scintillating form for the gunners becoming the first player to reach double figures for goals this season following his brace this weekend but Arsenal’s defence is still a concern for Emery.

When is the Match?

The match will be played on Thursday, December 6, 2018, and will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Select HD1 as well as Hotstar app.

What are the expected line-ups?

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Matic, Fellaini, Fred; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial.

Arsenal: Leno; Mustafi, Sokratis, Holding; Bellerin, Ramsey, Torreira, Kolasinac; Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang.

