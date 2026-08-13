LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted posing for pictures with fans in Mumbai as he enjoyed some time away from the cricketing spotlight. Dhoni, one of India's most celebrated cricketers, continues to command a huge following even away from the field. Pictures of the former captain with fans have surfaced on social media, giving supporters a glimpse of his low-key time in the city.

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time
In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 21:29 IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted posing for pictures with fans in Mumbai as he enjoyed some time away from the cricketing spotlight. Dhoni, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, continues to command a huge following even away from the field. Pictures of the former captain with fans have surfaced on social media, giving supporters a glimpse of his low-key time in the city.

MS Dhoni Poses With Fans in Mumbai

MS Dhoni was seen interacting with fans and posing for photographs during his time in Mumbai. The former India captain appeared relaxed as he obliged supporters who approached him for pictures. The images quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans sharing the memorable moments involving the cricket icon.

You Might Be Interested In

MS Dhoni Enjoys Family Time

Dhoni has often preferred to keep his personal life away from the spotlight and has been seen spending time with his family when he is not involved in cricketing commitments. His latest appearance in Mumbai comes as the former India captain enjoys some downtime away from the intense attention surrounding professional cricket.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s Viral Pictures With Fans

The pictures of Dhoni with fans were shared on social media and quickly caught the attention of his enormous fan base. Supporters were delighted to get a glimpse of the former India skipper in a relaxed setting, with the photographs highlighting his enduring popularity among cricket fans.

MS Dhoni’s Cricketing Legacy

Dhoni remains one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. He led India to the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, becoming the only captain to win all three major ICC limited-overs titles. He also remains closely associated with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni Continues to Enjoy Massive Fan Following

Even years after stepping away from international cricket, Dhoni continues to enjoy an extraordinary following across India. His appearances outside the cricket field regularly generate significant interest, and his latest pictures with fans in Mumbai once again showed the enduring popularity of the former India captain.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time
Tags: ms dhoni

RELATED News

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends

Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo

Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup

Halicharan Narzary Scores Four as Bodoland FC Thrash Karbi Anglong 6-0 in Durand Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister

Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’

Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?

Halicharan Narzary Scores Four as Bodoland FC Thrash Karbi Anglong 6-0 in Durand Cup 2026

Kamal Haasan Completes 67 Years In Cinema, Reflects On A Journey Of Learning And Evolution: ‘Only Salvage…’

IIM Calcutta invites applications for the sixth batch of the Executive Programme in Healthcare Management

Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited Bags EPC Orders Amounting to Rs 574 Cr, Started Mumbai Corporate Office, and Names Avi Mittal as CEO

AIAPGET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Know How To Download Allotment At exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time
In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time
In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time
In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

QUICK LINKS