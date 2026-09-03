In Pics: Carlo Ancelotti Returns to Real Madrid, Reunites With Endrick, Rodrygo at Valdebebas | See Photos

Carlo Ancelotti made an emotional return to Real Madrid’s training ground on Thursday (Sep 3), with the former manager visiting Valdebebas and reconnecting with his old players. The Brazil coach also used the opportunity to personally check on the fitness and recovery of Endrick, Rodrygo and Eder Militao ahead of the upcoming international break. Ancelotti returned to Valdebebas ahead of Real Madrid’s meeting with Real Betis and greeted the squad before training began. The Italian coach remains closely connected with the club after previously leading Real Madrid to multiple major trophies.

Ancelotti Checks on Endrick, Rodrygo and Militao

Ancelotti paid particular attention to Endrick, Rodrygo and Eder Militao, who are continuing their respective recoveries away from the main group. The three Brazil internationals trained separately as they work on their rehabilitation.

The visit also had a clear sporting purpose, as Ancelotti is now in charge of the Brazil national team. The fitness of the three Real Madrid players is therefore directly relevant to his plans, with the next international break approaching.

Why Did Carlo Ancelotti Visit Valdebebas?

Ancelotti wanted to assess the condition of Endrick, Rodrygo and Militao for himself rather than rely solely on updates. The Brazil coach closely observed their individual sessions and monitored how their respective recoveries were progressing.

Ancelotti’s Brazil Connection With Real Madrid Stars

Endrick, Rodrygo and Militao are all important players for Brazil, making their fitness a key concern for Ancelotti. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Italian was only able to call upon Endrick, while Rodrygo and Militao were both affected by long-term injuries.

Those injury concerns have continued to linger, making the availability of the three Real Madrid players particularly important as Brazil prepare for the next phase of their international programme.

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid Reunion

Ancelotti’s return to Valdebebas also offered an opportunity to reconnect with players and staff from his successful spell at Real Madrid. His visit underlined the continuing relationship between the experienced coach and his former club, while his focus on the Brazilian trio highlighted the sporting importance of the reunion.