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Home > Sports News > In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series

In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series

Team India have begun their preparations for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with members of the squad travelling ahead of the opening fixture in Christchurch. Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh are among the prominent names in the Indian contingent heading to New Zealand, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were spotted arriving in Christchurch with the first batch of players.

In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series
In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 21:32 IST

Team India have begun their preparations for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with members of the squad travelling ahead of the opening fixture in Christchurch. Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh are among the prominent names in the Indian contingent heading to New Zealand, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were spotted arriving in Christchurch with the first batch of players.

The series is scheduled to run from October 22 to November 1, 2026, as India look to build momentum ahead of their upcoming international assignments. Here is a look at the Indian team’s departure and arrival ahead of the IND vs NZ T20I series.

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Team India

Team India

India Begin Preparations for New Zealand T20I Series

India are gearing up for a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with the opening match scheduled for October 22 in Christchurch. The series will continue until November 1, 2026, giving the visitors five opportunities to test their combinations and prepare for the challenges ahead.

The first group of five Indian players arrived in Christchurch alongside the support staff. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were among those spotted at the airport, bringing together the experience of a senior international bowler and the promise of one of India’s youngest talents.

Team India 1

Team India 1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to India’s T20I Squad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among the key names in India’s squad for the New Zealand tour. His selection marks a return to the T20I setup after an extended gap, with the BCCI Men’s Selection Committee announcing the 16-member squad on October 6.

The experienced pacer has played 87 T20Is for India, taking 90 wickets at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96. His best figures in the format are 5/4, and he has claimed two five-wicket hauls. Across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, Bhuvneshwar has featured in 229 international matches and collected 294 wickets.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Among Young Indian Prospects

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is another player attracting attention ahead of the New Zealand series. At just 15, the young batter has already made his mark in international T20 cricket and will be looking to continue his development against a challenging opposition.

His inclusion adds a youthful option to India’s batting group, while the experience of senior players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar will provide balance to the touring squad.

Jasprit Bumrah Rested for IND vs NZ T20I Series

Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the five-match series, having been rested for the New Zealand tour. India will rely on their other pace options, including Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as they prepare for the opening match in Christchurch.

India’s Squad for New Zealand T20I Series

India’s 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series features a blend of established international players and emerging talent.

  • Captain: Shreyas Iyer
  • Batters and Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma
  • All-rounders: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir
  • Fast Bowlers: Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Spinners: Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Schedule Details

  • Series: India vs New Zealand, five-match T20I series
  • Start Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026
  • End Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026
  • Opening Match Venue: Christchurch, New Zealand
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In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series
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In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series

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In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series

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In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series
In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series
In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series
In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series
In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series

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