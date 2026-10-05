In Pics: Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match vs Benin, Here’s All You Need to Know Date, Time And More

Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match vs Benin: Lionel Messi is set to bring the curtain down on a remarkable international career with Argentina as the World Cup-winning captain prepares for his farewell appearance in the Albiceleste jersey. The Argentine icon, who has spent more than two decades representing his country, will receive a special home send-off as he prepares to face Benin in Buenos Aires.

Messi arrived in Argentina on Friday ahead of his farewell game, flying from Miami on a private jet with his family. The 39-year-old landed in his hometown of Rosario, around 300 kilometres north of Buenos Aires, before joining the national team camp ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Benin.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When Will He Play His Last Game for Argentina?

Lionel Messi will play his final international match for Argentina on Tuesday, October 6, which will be early morning on Wednesday, October 7 in India. The match will mark the end of a historic 21-year international career for the Argentina captain.

Who Will Argentina Face in Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match?

Argentina will face Benin in Messi’s farewell international appearance. The three-time FIFA World Cup winners will take on the African side in a friendly as the Argentine Football Association looks to give Messi the home send-off he deserves.

Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina

Where Will Lionel Messi Play His Final Match for Argentina?

Lionel Messi’s final international match for Argentina is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires. The venue will host the farewell appearance of the player who captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

What Is the Start Time of Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match?

Lionel Messi’s final match for Argentina against Benin will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 7.

Where to Watch Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match in India?

Lionel Messi’s final international match for Argentina will not be televised live in India as it is a FIFA international friendly fixture. However, fans in India will be able to watch the match online on ZEE5.

Lionel Messi’s International Career and Legacy

Messi’s retirement brings an end to a 21-year international journey with Argentina. He has scored 125 goals for the national team and led the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. He also guided Argentina to two other World Cup finals, finishing as runners-up against Germany in 2014 and Spain in 2026. Messi announced his international retirement on August 31.

Argentina’s Other Matches in October International Window

Messi will not feature in Argentina’s other matches during the current international window. Argentina recently defeated Bolivia 4-0 and are also scheduled to face Burkina Faso on Saturday. However, the latter fixture has been placed in doubt after travel problems affected the African team’s plans to reach Buenos Aires.