IN PICS: Not In India’s Playing XI, So Why Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On The Field vs New Zealand? | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Substitute Fielder: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the field as a substitute fielder for India during the first T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday. He was spotted in action during the final over, helping prevent a boundary as Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips added late runs.







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes The Field As Substitute

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caught attention during India’s first T20I against New Zealand when he came onto the field as a substitute fielder. The young cricketer was involved in the action during Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 20th over, displaying alertness near the boundary.

Vaibhav sooryavanshi in the fielding 🔥 https://t.co/C8WobKlHG5 — HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD 🇮🇳 (@hindusthaan_jay) October 22, 2026







In the 19.2-over delivery, Michael Bracewell drove a fuller ball hard towards backward point and sliced it into the field. Sooryavanshi moved across quickly and stopped the ball from reaching the boundary, restricting New Zealand to three runs instead of conceding four.

The moment came as New Zealand looked to finish their innings strongly, with Glenn Phillips leading the charge. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 82 off 40 balls, helping the hosts post a formidable total.

Vaibhav on the field as a substitute.. Good to see him on the field.. https://t.co/DhR4gW6Pz4 — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) October 22, 2026







New Zealand Post 225/4 Against India

New Zealand finished at 225/4 in their 20 overs, recording one of their highest T20I totals against India. Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 deliveries, while Daryl Mitchell made 28 off 19 before being caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off Arshdeep Singh.

Bevon Jacobs contributed a quickfire 31 off 16 balls before being run out in the 18th over. Phillips’ unbeaten knock, featuring eight fours and three sixes, powered the hosts to a total of 225.

India’s bowlers endured an expensive outing, with all five conceding at least 40 runs. Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav picked up one wicket each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nitish Kumar Reddy went wicketless.

Sooryavanshi’s brief appearance in the field added an interesting moment to the series opener as India prepared to chase 226 for victory.