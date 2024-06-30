In Pics: Virat Kohli Calls Wife Anushka And Kids, Netizens Calls Him 'Family Man'

In a crowded Barbados stadium, a tearful-eyed Kohli made silly faces, blew kisses, and did his best to listen to his family during the video call.

For the first time since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, the Men in Blue raised an ICC trophy, therefore breaking an 11-year curse. The T20 World Cup trophy has special meaning for the Indian side, as they had lost both the WTC final and the ODI World Cup final in less than a year.

Nearly all of the Indian players and officials were seen cheering after Hardik Pandya’s final over was bowled. Some, including Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, and Pandya himself, were seen crying.

Netizens react to Kohli’s video call:

In response to Virat and Anushka Sharma’s friendship, one person said, “This man setting the bar high for the companions, husbands and fathers out there.”

Another commenter stated that the arrival of Kohli’s youngest child, Akaay, had greatly increased the experienced batter’s luck. “Akaay Kohli has bought him immense luck,” they said.

Kohli was reminded by some other users that he still needs to win the IPL trophy for RCB. “We will still see him in action in the IPL,” a person commented. For RCB, he still needs to win it!”

Another commenter asserted that Virat Kohli was the “genuine family man,” maybe alluding to the well-liked show of the same name starring Manoj Bajpai.

Anushka Sharma’s Heatwarming Message:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

In a post on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, “AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ – now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !”

