In Pics: Virat Kohli Calls Wife Anushka And Kids, Netizens Calls Him 'Family Man'

For the first time since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, the Men in Blue raised an ICC trophy, therefore breaking an 11-year curse. The T20 World Cup trophy has special meaning for the Indian side, as they had lost both the WTC final and the ODI World Cup final in less than a year.

Nearly all of the Indian players and officials were seen cheering after Hardik Pandya’s final over was bowled. Some, including Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, and Pandya himself, were seen crying.

But one instance that went viral on social media was when Virat contacted his kids and wife Anushka Sharma to celebrate winning the T20 World Cup. In a crowded Barbados stadium, a tearful-eyed Kohli made silly faces, blew kisses, and did his best to listen to his family during the video call.