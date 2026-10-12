In Pics: Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Gloves in Nets During Mumbai vs Chandigarh Ranji Trophy Match, Will He Succeed Rishabh Pant?

Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Gloves in Nets During Mumbai vs Chandigarh Ranji Trophy Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal has sparked interest after being spotted wearing wicketkeeping gloves, raising questions about whether the Mumbai batter is looking to expand his role and strengthen his chances of earning a place in India’s white-ball teams. Jaiswal kept wickets for a few overs during Mumbai’s practice match ahead of the Ranji Trophy season and subsequently shared pictures of himself in wicketkeeping gear on social media.

The development comes during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy opener against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium, which began on Sunday (Oct 11). With competition for India’s backup wicketkeeper and opener positions intensifying, could Jaiswal’s new approach help him challenge Rishabh Pant’s place in the national setup?

Yashasvi Jaiswal wicketkeeper

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wears Wicketkeeping Gloves Ahead of Ranji Trophy Match

Jaiswal was seen practising with wicketkeeping gloves during Mumbai’s preparations for the Ranji Trophy campaign. The left-handed batter reportedly took up the role for a few overs in a practice match before sharing pictures of himself in wicketkeeping gear on social media. His experiment has drawn attention as he looks to strengthen his prospects of representing India across formats.

Can Yashasvi Jaiswal Succeed Rishabh Pant in India’s White-Ball Teams?

Jaiswal is currently among the options for India’s ODI squad as a backup opener to Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. However, competition for places remains intense, with Ishan Kishan also offering wicketkeeping ability alongside his batting. Developing his skills behind the stumps could potentially give Jaiswal another route into India’s limited-overs setup, but there is no confirmation that he will replace Rishabh Pant or become a regular wicketkeeper.

Yashasvi Jaiswal wicketkeeper 1

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Wicketkeeping Improve His 2027 ODI World Cup Chances?

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Jaiswal will be eager to make the most of his opportunities and strengthen his case for selection. India’s selectors have several options for both opening positions and wicketkeeping duties, making competition for a place in the final squad particularly challenging. If Jaiswal develops his wicketkeeping skills and continues to perform with the bat, it could add another dimension to his profile. However, his chances of making the World Cup squad will ultimately depend on his performances, team requirements and the selectors’ plans.