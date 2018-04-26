The former Manchester United striker's run began in last year's Champions League final when he netted two goals against Juventus. He carried his form to the subsequent season and demolished opponent after opponent almost single-handedly.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolute goal-scoring machine and he has proved it time and again. When it comes to UEFA Champions League, the Portuguese superstar takes his scoring rate to another level. The 33-year-old hitman was on a sensational run of scoring at least one goal each in 11 consecutive games in Europe for Real Madrid until it was ended recently in the first leg of Champions League semifinal match against Bayern Munich.

During his record-breaking run, Ronaldo scored a stellar 17 goals in 11 Champions League matches. It was not just the minnows that he enjoyed scoring against, he was an equal menace for the big guns as well. His big casualties were Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. In the current season, Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 11 appearances.

The former Manchester United striker’s run began in last year’s Champions League final when he netted two goals against Juventus. He carried his form to the subsequent season and demolished opponent after opponent almost single-handedly. He scored consecutive braces against APOEL and Borussia in the first two group matches this term and was crucial in Real Madrid’s qualification to the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo was phenomenal in Madrid’s victory over Paris Saint Germain in the round of 16 matches scoring 3 goals in two legs. He repeated the same feat in the quarterfinal matches against Juventus and will undoubtedly be crucial to Real Madrid’s title run in the continental club competition.

Here’s Ronaldo’s form in Champions League 2017-18 season:

25-04-2018 – Bayern Munich (A) — No goal 11-04-2018 – Juventus (H) — 1 goal 03-04-2018 – Juventus (A) — 2 goals 06-03-2018 – Paris Saint Germain (A) — 1 goal 14-02-2018 – Paris Saint Germain (H) — 2 goals 06-12-2017 – Borussia Dortmund (H) – 1 goal 21-11-2017 – APOEL Nicosia (A) — 2 goals 01-11-2017 – Tottenham (A) — 1 goal 17-10-2017 – Tottenham (H) — 1 goal 26-09-2017 – Borussia Dortmund (A) — 2 goals 13-09-2017 – APOEL Nicosia (H) — 2 goals

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App