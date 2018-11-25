Australia finished on the above-par total of 164/6 in the 3rd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday with the help of Stoinis and Coulter-Nile’s cameos towards the end. The 15 runs off the last over from Jasprit Bumrah could prove to be a game changer with Australia on top, however, the Men in Blue are in for a fight given they have already made comeback twice in the game till now.
The Australian side started the game on a strong note with Finch and Short stitching a 68-run partnership for the first wicket. The visitors made comeback into the game through Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav who put a break on Aussies run-flow. Pandya plucked 4 wickets to put the hosts under pressure, but the 35 off the last 3 overs with 15 coming in from the last, set Aussies post a formidable total on board.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Live Updates
Ind 67/2 after 7 overs, Virat Kohli 0, Lokesh Rahul 0
Rohit is walking back into the hut, Zampa delivered for the Aussies this time. Rohit struggled right from the first delivery of Zampa and on the penultimate delivery, he got the best out of Rohit. Now Lokesh Rahul has come onto the field. Aussies have successfully put breaks on the Indian run-flow.
Dhawan OUT!
Dhawan was going all out against the Aussies bowlers, but Starc got the breakthrough for the hosts. Now Virat Kohli has come out to bat. Let's hope it's not the repeat of 1st T20 where the entire order fell like a house of cards.
Ind 63/0 after 5 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 37, Rohit Sharma 23
Again big one from Rohit, this time over the mid-on, followed by Dhawan over the mid-wicket. Stoinis have come under attack this time. India is off to a blazing start! 21 from the over.
Ind 40/0 after 4 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 23, Rohit Sharma 15
Rohit is opening the face of the bat and pulls off his trademark short to send the ball behind the square, followed by another on the penultimate ball by Dhawan. Both the batsmen have taken Coulter-Nile out of the park. 20 off the over.
Ind 20/0 after 3 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 11, Rohit Sharma 8
India is off to a good start, 7 runs from the 2nd over. India will look to emulate Aussies and try to stitch together a partnership in first and then get going the middle overs.
Australia 164/6 after 20 overs
All-rounder Krunal Pandya picked up four wickets as Australia scored 164 for six in the third and final T20 International (T20I) against India. A 33-run partnership down the order between Nathan Coulter-Nile (13) and Marcus Stoinis (25) powered the Aussies to post a formidable target.