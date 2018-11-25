Ind 67/2 after 7 overs, Virat Kohli 0, Lokesh Rahul 0, Australia vs India, 3rd T20I LIVE score update: Australia finished on the above-par total of 164/6 in the 3rd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday with the help of Stoinis and Coulter-Nile's cameos towards the end.

Australia finished on the above-par total of 164/6 in the 3rd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday with the help of Stoinis and Coulter-Nile’s cameos towards the end. The 15 runs off the last over from Jasprit Bumrah could prove to be a game changer with Australia on top, however, the Men in Blue are in for a fight given they have already made comeback twice in the game till now.

The Australian side started the game on a strong note with Finch and Short stitching a 68-run partnership for the first wicket. The visitors made comeback into the game through Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav who put a break on Aussies run-flow. Pandya plucked 4 wickets to put the hosts under pressure, but the 35 off the last 3 overs with 15 coming in from the last, set Aussies post a formidable total on board.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

