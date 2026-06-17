IND A vs AFG A: India A Face Afghanistan A in Must-Win Match | Check Predicted Playing XIs, Full Preview, and Live Streaming Details

IND A vs AFG A: After opening their campaign with a win against Sri Lanka A, it has all gone haywire for the India A team. They lost to Afghanistan A in a rain-curtailed match by the DLS method. To make matters worse for them, the Tilak Varma-led side lost to the home team via Super Over in their previous game. Their recent losses make today’s clash between the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-starrer side and the Afghans a must-win clash for the former. Before the game, all eyes are on the 15-year-old prodigy after he was involved in a fight with a few of the Sri Lankan players. There are questions being raised over his participation in today’s game following the altercation. Find out whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play and where to watch the India A vs Afghanistan A clash.

IND A vs AFG A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for India A?

The home team allegedly sledged Sooryavanshi as the teenage prodigy was leaving the game in despair, which resulted in a confrontation between him and the Sri Lankan cricketers. When the 15-year-old pushed one of the Sri Lankan players out of rage, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella reportedly intervened to save things from getting worse. According to earlier reports, the Rajasthan Royals’ batter’s aggressive encounter with another player could have resulted in his exclusion from the remainder of the tri-series. However, it appears that Sooryavanshi will play Afghanistan A and has not been penalised, according to the most recent sources that quote BCCI’s Secretary, Devajit Saikia.

“We will let our players to concentrate on the tournament, and they should not be distracted by any collateral issues,” the BCCI Secretary said in an interview with Sportstar.

IND A vs AFG A: Predicted Playing XI

India A Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur / Anshul Kamboj

Afghanistan A Predicted Playing XI: Imran Mir (C), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams ur Rahman

IND A vs AFG A Live Streaming: Where to Watch India A vs Afghanistan A?

The India A vs Afghanistan A match can be streamed on the SonyLIV App and Website in India. The IND A vs AFG A match will be telecast on Sony Sports channels.

In Afghanistan, the crucial encounter will also be streamed live on the SonyLIV App and Website.

Also Read: ‘Sri Lankan Players Should Be Educated’: India Coach’s Explosive Take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy