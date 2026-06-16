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Home > Sports News > IND-A vs AFG-A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Play? Check India A’s Predicted XI For Must-Win Match

IND-A vs AFG-A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Play? Check India A’s Predicted XI For Must-Win Match

India A will be out to resurrect their tri-series campaign as they face Afghanistan A on June 17, Wednesday at the Dambulla Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla.

IND-A vs AFG-A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Play? Check India A's Predicted XI For Must-Win Match. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND-A vs AFG-A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Play? Check India A's Predicted XI For Must-Win Match. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 22:27 IST

IND-A vs AFG-A: India A will be out to resurrect their tri-series campaign as they face Afghanistan A on June 17, Wednesday at the Dambulla Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla. India A’s playing XI will be under the spotlight following the on-field altercation after the tourists’ dramatic Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A on Monday at the same venue. The question remains whether Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma will play in the XI on Wednesday against Afghanistan A.

IND-A vs AFG-A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma play in India A’s match against Afghanistan A?

The altercation between Sooryavanshi and the Sri Lankan cricketers started due to the home side reportedly sledging him after the match as the teenage sensation was walking back dejected. The 15-year-old responded by pushing one of the Sri Lankan players as Niroshan Dickwella reportedly stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating. There were reports that the Rajasthan Royals could face a ban from the remainder of the tri-series, given he established a physical contact. However, it seems he has not been fined and Sooryavanshi looks good to play against Afghanistan A.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, the skipper was seen arguing with the umpire in an animated manner as he strongly advocated for the super over to go ahead amid the playing conditions at the venue. Several other members and the support staff also got involved in the conversation and the super over went ahead. Nevertheless, Tilak hasn’t been fined either.

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India A probable playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur.

IND-A vs AFG-A: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed in the tri-series?

Contrary to expectations following a thunderous IPL 2026 for the Rajasthan Royals, the southpaw hasn’t set the tri-series on fire so far. He got out for 14 in the first game against Sri Lanka but impressed against Afghanistan A with a quick-fire 22-ball 44, studded with nine boundaries, helping to establish a 74-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh. However, it went in vain as Afghanistan A edged ahead by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method. Sooryavanshi made another quick-fire 21 against Sri Lanka A in the drawn ODI and could not get the tourists past the finish line in the Super Over.

Hence, Afghanistan A can expect the 15-year-old to explode in their match on Wednesday.

Also Read: India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer

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IND-A vs AFG-A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Play? Check India A’s Predicted XI For Must-Win Match
Tags: Afghanistan AIND A vs AFG AIndia Atilak-varmaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IND-A vs AFG-A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Play? Check India A’s Predicted XI For Must-Win Match
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IND-A vs AFG-A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Play? Check India A’s Predicted XI For Must-Win Match
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