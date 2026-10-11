LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse

India A managed to scamper a consolation win over Australia A in the third and final unofficial one-day international on October 11, Sunday at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse. (Image Credits: X)
IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 17:55 IST

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd unofficial ODI: India A managed to scamper a consolation win over Australia A in the third and final unofficial one-day international on October 11, Sunday at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The tourists collapsed in spectacular fashion to lose by 49 runs despite a strong opening partnership but the middle overs proved to be their undoing in the final game.

You Might Be Interested In

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd unofficial ODI: Familiar faces fail but Suryansh Shedge rescues India A

While Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya stitched a 83-run stand, the wretched series for Devdutt Padikkal continued as the elegant left-hander notched his third consecutive single-figure score. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a laboured 33 off 57 deliveries, while Rajat Patidar fell cheaply after two fifties in as many previous games. With India A collapsing to 159/6, it seemed like the hosts would fold to below 200.

However, Suryansh Shedge (66) and Vipraj Nigam (40) sparked the revival with their 85-run stand. But India A still left 15 balls out on the field as they were bowled out for 275 in 47.3 overs.

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd unofficial ODI: Australia A lose their way after robust opening stand

Australia A had an outstanding start, especially Josh Philippe, who kept the scoreboard ticking. But the keeper-batter was the first to depart for 56 off 48 deliveries in the 15th over of the innings. Liam Scott looked scratchy for his 26 before perishing after playing his 42nd delivery. While Lachlan Shaw (31), Nathan McSweeney (39) and Nikhil Chaudhary (29) enjoyed promising starts, no batter dug in and carry on to make a big score.

Gurjapneet Singh took three wickets, while Yash Thakur and Nishant Sindhu snaffled a couple apiece to bowl the visitors out for 226 in an innings that lasted only 46.2 overs. Anukul Roy and Vipraj Nigam also took one each.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse
Tags: Australia AIND A vs AUS AIndia ASuryansh Shedge

RELATED News

IND vs WI 3rd T20I FREE LIVE Channel: Check India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team TV Channel And Streaming Details

WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test

‘Hard Work Has Paid Off’: 2011 World Cup Winner Reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Comeback After Four Years

IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

LATEST NEWS

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse

Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?

School Holiday Tomorrow October 12, 2026: Are Schools Open or Closed on Monday? Check State-Wise Updates

ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz

A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch PAK vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Hardoi’s History-Sheeter Became Kali Sarkar Baba, Wore an Army-Style Uniform and Claimed to Cure Illnesses, Then Arrested in Jhansi

LIV vs MCI, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Manchester City All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse
IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse
IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse
IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse
IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse

QUICK LINKS