IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: India A Secure 49-Run Consolation Win After Australia A Collapse

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd unofficial ODI: India A managed to scamper a consolation win over Australia A in the third and final unofficial one-day international on October 11, Sunday at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The tourists collapsed in spectacular fashion to lose by 49 runs despite a strong opening partnership but the middle overs proved to be their undoing in the final game.

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd unofficial ODI: Familiar faces fail but Suryansh Shedge rescues India A

While Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya stitched a 83-run stand, the wretched series for Devdutt Padikkal continued as the elegant left-hander notched his third consecutive single-figure score. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a laboured 33 off 57 deliveries, while Rajat Patidar fell cheaply after two fifties in as many previous games. With India A collapsing to 159/6, it seemed like the hosts would fold to below 200.

However, Suryansh Shedge (66) and Vipraj Nigam (40) sparked the revival with their 85-run stand. But India A still left 15 balls out on the field as they were bowled out for 275 in 47.3 overs.

IND-A vs AUS-A, 3rd unofficial ODI: Australia A lose their way after robust opening stand

Australia A had an outstanding start, especially Josh Philippe, who kept the scoreboard ticking. But the keeper-batter was the first to depart for 56 off 48 deliveries in the 15th over of the innings. Liam Scott looked scratchy for his 26 before perishing after playing his 42nd delivery. While Lachlan Shaw (31), Nathan McSweeney (39) and Nikhil Chaudhary (29) enjoyed promising starts, no batter dug in and carry on to make a big score.

Gurjapneet Singh took three wickets, while Yash Thakur and Nishant Sindhu snaffled a couple apiece to bowl the visitors out for 226 in an innings that lasted only 46.2 overs. Anukul Roy and Vipraj Nigam also took one each.