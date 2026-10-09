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Home > Sports News > IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A

IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A

Australia A put up another complete performance and notched a comprehensive win to secure the unofficial one-day series over India A at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on October 9, Friday.

IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A's 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A. (Image Credits: X)
IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A's 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 18:00 IST

IND-A vs AUS-A, 2nd unofficial ODI: Australia A put up another complete performance and notched a comprehensive win to secure the unofficial one-day series over India A at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on October 9, Friday. Unlike the first game, Australia A’s top-order batters also stood up and despite not getting the perfect finish, the target of 275 proved to be a bridge too far for the hosts.

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IND-A vs AUS-A, 2nd unofficial ODI: Sam Konstas and Josh Philippe propel Australia A to a strong total

With the visitors winning yet another important toss, they elected to bat first. After Mitch Owen’s 13-ball 25 cameo, Australia A’s engine room of Philippe and Konstas struck crucial half-centuries to put the home side on the back foot. The 101-run stand ended when Nishant Sindhu got the better of Philippe, who had to perish for a run-a-ball 58. Seven overs later, in the 30th, Konstas also departed for 68 but Australia A still had the likes of Nathan McSweeney, Lachlan Shaw, Liam Scott and Nikhil Chaudhary as the death overs loomed. But the tourists lost their way as McSweeney (32), Shaw (25) and Chaudhary (19) lost their wickets without making a substantial contribution.

Spencer Johnson’s 7-ball 14 was crucial in carrying Australia A to a total of 275 with one ball remaining.

IND-A vs AUS-A, 2nd unofficial ODI: India A suffer another top-order collapse

Much like the series-opener, Australia A bowlers put India A on pressure from the outset. With openers B Sai Sudharsan (13) and Devdutt Padikkal (1) perishing for low scores, it brought captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to the crease. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain looked dangerous from the outset, striking three boundaries but the fifth ball proved to be his undoing as Spencer Johnson took a blinder running in from deep third.

While Rajat Patidar scored his second consecutive fifty, India A lost two more wickets, propelling Australia A forward. Johnson struck a big blow in the 33rd over, getting Patidar to hole out to deep square leg fielder for 67 as India A slipped to 134/6. Anukul Roy struck some lusty blows to keep the Men in Blue in with a puncher’s chance but Mitch Owen doused all the hopes by dismissing Yash Thakur for 6. Johnson got the Player of the Match award for his figures of 8-0-35-3 and chipping in some runs with the bat.

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IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A
Tags: Australia A Cricket TeamIND A vs AUS AIndia A Cricket Teamsam-konstasspencer johnson

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IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A

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IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A
IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A
IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A
IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A
IND-A vs AUS-A: Sam Konstas, Josh Phillipe, Spencer Johnson Star In Australia A’s 69-Run Win And Series Victory Over India A

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