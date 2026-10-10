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Home > Sports News > IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

Australia A have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game unofficial one-day series with two strong and disciplined overall performances. With one game to go in their tour, the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will set the scene for the fixture where the hosts will hope to take out something out of it.

IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 19:13 IST

IND-A vs AUS-A: Australia A have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game unofficial one-day series with two strong and disciplined overall performances. With one game to go in their tour, the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will set the scene for the fixture where the hosts will hope to take out something out of it.

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Josh Philippe (58) and Sam Konstas (67) stood up for Australia A in the second game, unlike a top-order collapse in the series-opener, where Nathan McSweeney’s 123 turned out to be the rescue act. Their 101-run stand was the lynchpin behind a total of 275 runs as Spencer Johnson followed it up with figures of 8-0-35-3 after contributing to a cameo of 14 runs off 7 deliveries. Tanveer Sangha and Riley Meredith also chipped in with two wickets each, while Ben Dwarshuis, Mitch Owen and Nikhil Chaudhary contributed one apiece in their 69-run victory.

As for India A, the tale was familiar as a none of their top-order batters bed in. Rajat Patidar scored a fifty to follow up with a half-century in the first game and his dismissal for 67 ended the home side’s hopes. Among the lower-order batters, Anukul Roy showcased some resistance with 34 off 40 deliveries but the target of 276 proved to be a bridge too far. While the India A bowlers have been decent, the goal for the home side will be for the top-order batters to get runs on the board.

India A vs Australia A, Unofficial One-Day Series Squads

India A Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Devdutt Padikkal (vice-capt), Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rajat Patidar, Prabhsimran Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Anukul Roy, Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur.

Australia A Squad

Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Riley Meredith, Todd Murphy, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachlan Shaw, Will Sutherland.

When And Where to watch India A vs Australia A third unofficial ODI?

There is no live telecast of the match but fans in India can stream it live on Jio Hotstar App and website. The match begins at 9:30 AM IST on October 10, Sunday.

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IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
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IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
IND-A vs AUS-A: Where To Watch India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

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