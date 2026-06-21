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Home > Sports News > IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A

IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A

India A lifted the Tri-Series title in Dambulla after defeating Sri Lanka A by 66 runs, with 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stealing the spotlight. The Rajasthan Royals batter smashed the fastest-ever List A fifty in just 11 balls before finishing with a breathtaking 94 off 29 deliveries, setting the tone for a dominant championship victory.

IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A (Image Source: X)
IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 19:37 IST

India A triumphantly claimed the prestigious Tri-Nation A Series title with a comfortable 66-run victory against Sri Lanka A in the IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. All eyes were firmly on 15-year-old opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who terrorised the home attack from the first ball, smashing a record-breaking half-century off just 11 balls to record the fastest List A 50 in history. Thanks to Sooryavanshi’s explosive 20-ball 63 from the top of the order, India A amassed a huge first innings total before dismissing the hosts to claim a well-deserved series win.

Tournament Tri-Nation A Series 2026
Venue Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
India A Score 377/9 in 50 Overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 94, Tilak Varma 67)
Sri Lanka A Score 311 all out in 47.1 Overs (Wanuja Sahan 62, Sadeera Samarawickrama 52)
Top Bowlers Yash Thakur 3/43, Vipraj Nigam 3/63
Match Result India A won by 66 runs


Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes World Record In Dambulla Onslaught

Right out of the gates, openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered the top-line pacers, ripping away the old world record of a 12-ball 50 by Kaushalya Weeratane. The Bihar-born wonder kid smashed a fantastic 94 off a mere 29 balls – laced with 10 boundaries and 8 mammoth sixes. And what a start for the foundation set up for captain Tilak Varma, who then went about playing a patient knock of 67 off 90 balls with a late whirlwind cameo from Anukul Roy (39 off 15) to fire India A to a colossal 377/9.

Sri Lanka A Falters In Run Chase Against Disciplined Indian Bowling

Home team batting failed to keep the scoreboard moving as they were chasing a huge 378 to win. Despite being reduced to 48-3 early on with the likes of openers being picked up by the searing pace of Yash Thakur, Sri Lanka A rallied a little thanks to 52 runs from middle-order batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama and 62 runs from Wanuja Sahan. But the pressure of runs in the board was still on the home team as Vipraj Nigam grabbed the final wicket to wrap up the game for just 311 in 47.1 overs.

Also Read – Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2026: India Beat New Zealand 2-0 to Win Historic Title, Secure Promotion to FIH Pro League

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IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A
Tags: Cricket newsDambulla Cricketfastest fiftyIND-A vs SL-AIndia A CricketList A RecordSri Lanka Atilak-varmaTri-Series FinalVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A
IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A
IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A
IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A

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