IND A vs SL A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Today? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Full Preview, and India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Details

IND A vs SL A: It seems like there is no break for Indian cricketers. The actions just never stop. After a gruelling two months of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the senior team barely got a week’s rest before they played a test match against Afghanistan. Today, some of the top players from each of the IPL teams will be in action as India A takes on Sri Lanka A in this first game of the series. While the selectors will be keeping a close eye on each of the players, the fans will certainly be waiting for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play his first ball.

IND A vs SL A: India A vs Sri Lanka A Preview

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to be in the spotlight yet again. The 15-year-old prodigy is going to represent India A in the Tri-Nation Series alongside Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A. By being selected in the India team for the upcoming T20 International tours of England and Ireland, the left-handed batsman ended Sachin Tendulkar’s 36-year-old record. Sooryavanshi, who scored the most runs for Rajasthan Royals with 776 runs during the IPL 2026 season, is in excellent shape ahead of the A series.

The Indian A team will be captained by Tilak Varma, who is newly appointed as India’s T20I vice-captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the second in command. Riyan Parag was the first choice for the vice captain before he got injured and was ruled out for the series. Other Indian players are Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya.

IND A vs SL A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for India A?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to play his first match for India A today. The teenage prodigy who recently earned a call-up to the senior team in the T20I format would want to make the most of the chances provided to him in this tri-series to audition for a possible opening slot in the ODI setup as well.

IND A vs SL A: Predicted Playing XI

India A Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charakh

Sri Lanka A Predicted Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (C), Ravindu Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Gunasekara

IND A vs SL A Live Streaming: Where to Watch India A vs Sri Lanka A?

The India A vs Sri Lanka match can be streamed on the SonyLIV App and Website in India. The IND A vs SL A match will be telecast on Sony Sports channels.

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