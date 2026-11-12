IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: India Under-19 will face Afghanistan Under-19 in the semifinal of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday (Nov 12). A place in the tournament’s summit clash will be up for grabs as both teams look to secure a spot in the final. India started its campaign with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal but suffered a defeat against Pakistan in its second match. The young Indian side bounced back against the UAE to book its place in the semifinals. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and squad information.
India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Details
- Match: India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Semifinal
- Date: Thursday (Nov 12), 2026
- Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat, Oman
- Toss Time: 10:00 AM IST
- Match Start Time: 10:30 AM IST
Where to Watch India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Live on TV in India?
The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup semifinal will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How to Watch India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Live Streaming on Mobile?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
India U19 Squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026
Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Yashveer Goud, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani.
Afghanistan U19 Squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026
Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai (WK), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan (C), Mohammad Ali, Abdullah Hamdard, Noor Ali Niazi, Sami Mubarez, Bilal Salimankhil, Lutfullah Mohammadi, Imran Mohammadi, Subhan Ali, Farid Zadran, Faisal Mubariz, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Khan Alikhil.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.