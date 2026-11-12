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Home > Sports News > IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: India Under-19 will face Afghanistan Under-19 in the semifinal of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday (Nov 12). A place in the tournament's summit clash will be up for grabs as both teams look to secure a spot in the final. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and squad information.

IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 09:43 IST

IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: India Under-19 will face Afghanistan Under-19 in the semifinal of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday (Nov 12). A place in the tournament’s summit clash will be up for grabs as both teams look to secure a spot in the final. India started its campaign with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal but suffered a defeat against Pakistan in its second match. The young Indian side bounced back against the UAE to book its place in the semifinals. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and squad information.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Details

  • Match: India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Semifinal
  • Date: Thursday (Nov 12), 2026
  • Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat, Oman
  • Toss Time: 10:00 AM IST
  • Match Start Time: 10:30 AM IST

Where to Watch India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Live on TV in India?

The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup semifinal will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Live Streaming on Mobile?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semifinal on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

India U19 Squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Yashveer Goud, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani.

Afghanistan U19 Squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai (WK), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan (C), Mohammad Ali, Abdullah Hamdard, Noor Ali Niazi, Sami Mubarez, Bilal Salimankhil, Lutfullah Mohammadi, Imran Mohammadi, Subhan Ali, Farid Zadran, Faisal Mubariz, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Khan Alikhil.

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IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

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