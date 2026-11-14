IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 LIVE Streaming: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup on Saturday (Nov 14) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman. Both teams will be aiming to lift the continental title, with Pakistan entering the summit clash unbeaten in the tournament. The two sides have already met once in the group stage, where Pakistan registered a three-wicket victory over India. Pakistan had also defeated India in the final of the previous edition by a huge margin of 191 runs. Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming, television broadcast, match timings and squads for the IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 final.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Final Match Details

Match: India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Final

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Final Date: Saturday (Nov 14), 2026

Saturday (Nov 14), 2026 Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat, Oman

Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat, Oman Toss Time: 10:00 AM IST

10:00 AM IST Match Start Time: 10:30 AM IST

Where to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live on TV?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup final will be available on the Sony LIV app and its official website. Cricket fans can follow the summit clash live on their mobile devices and other supported platforms.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Team Preview

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in the final, with the Under-19 Asia Cup title at stake. Pakistan have been the only unbeaten team in the tournament and will carry the confidence of their three-wicket group-stage win over India into the contest. The Pakistan side will also look to repeat its success from the previous edition, when it defeated India by 191 runs in the final.

India, meanwhile, will be determined to turn the tables and finish the tournament with the trophy. With both teams familiar with each other’s strengths after their group-stage meeting, the final promises another closely watched chapter in the rivalry.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Squads

India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Yashveer Goud.

Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf (C), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan.