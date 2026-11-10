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Home > Sports News > IND-U19 vs UAE-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

IND-U19 vs UAE-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

India U19 vs UAE U19 LIVE: India will take on the United Arab Emirates in the 11th match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Oman, on Tuesday, November 10. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast, live streaming, TV channels and broadcast details.

IND-U19 vs UAE-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 11:07 IST

India U19 vs UAE U19 LIVE: Led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, India will be eager to bounce back from their defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan and strengthen their position in the tournament. The Indian youngsters suffered a three-wicket loss despite Arjun Rajput’s brilliant century, with Pakistan’s Hamza Zahoor guiding his team to a memorable victory.

The United Arab Emirates, captained by Ayaan Misbah, will also be aiming for a strong performance after falling short against Pakistan in their previous group fixture. The UAE youngsters will look to exploit the conditions in Al Amerat and challenge one of the tournament favourites.

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India have won seven of their 10 Youth ODI encounters against the UAE, while the latter have registered three victories. In their most recent ACC U19 Asia Cup meeting, India secured a commanding 234-run win. However, the UAE will be hoping to put up a much stronger fight this time.

India U19 vs UAE U19: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

Match: India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 11th Match, Group A

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM IST | 5:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 9:00 AM Oman Time

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman

Toss: United Arab Emirates U19 won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India U19 vs UAE U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (Captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Yashveer Goud, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh and Aryan Savsani.

United Arab Emirates U19 Squad: Omar Tauqir, Ayaan Misbah (Captain), Ahmed Khudadad, Yayin Rai, Mohamed Nafees, Zainullah Rehmani, Uddish Suri, Noorullah Ayobi, Muhammad Ahmed (WK), Muhammad Umar Faisal, Naseem Khan, Raizal Nadir, Hadayatullah Khan, Bilal Khan and Muhammad Saad.

India U19 vs UAE U19 Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.

The tournament’s television broadcast is available through Sony’s sports channels. Viewers should check their respective cable or DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the match.

India U19 vs UAE U19 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the India U19 vs UAE U19 match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:

  • SonyLIV app

  • SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026. Fans can watch the India vs UAE match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.

India U19 vs UAE U19: Playing XIs

India U19: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (Captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva and Ishan Sood.

United Arab Emirates U19: Muhammad Saad (WK), Ayaan Misbah (Captain), Ahmed Khudadad, Yayin Rai, Mohamed Nafees, Hadayatullah Khan, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Zainullah Rehmani and Uddish Suri.

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IND-U19 vs UAE-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
Tags: ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2026

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IND-U19 vs UAE-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
IND-U19 vs UAE-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
IND-U19 vs UAE-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
IND-U19 vs UAE-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
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