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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit

With the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi set to host the first of the three T20Is between Afghanistan and India on September 12, Sunday, the police in the national capital issued guidelines around traffic regulations, diversions and parking regulations that will remain in place in and around the venue from 14:00 onwards.

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit. (Image Credits: BCCI X/ACB X)
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit. (Image Credits: BCCI X/ACB X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 15:55 IST

IND vs AFG: With the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi set to host the first of the three T20Is between Afghanistan and India on September 12, Sunday, the police in the national capital issued guidelines around traffic regulations, diversions and parking regulations that will remain in place in and around the venue from 14:00 onwards. The advisory comes, keeping in mind the ongoing crucial BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

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In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said, “In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 13.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be in place in and around the stadium area from 1400 hrs onwards.”

The traffic police also advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area.

“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area, use alternate routes wherever feasible and follow the directions of traffic personnel,” the advisory said.

The Delhi Traffic Police also urged spectators attending the match to use only designated entry points, parking areas and app-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points.

“Spectators are requested to use only designated entry, parking and app-based taxi pick-up/drop-off points. For real-time traffic updates, follow the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police,” it said.

The advisory comes ahead of the opening T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the traffic police expecting increased movement of spectators and vehicles around the venue.

“Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion,” Delhi Traffic Police said.

The traffic police advised commuters to follow instructions from personnel deployed in the area and use alternate routes wherever feasible to avoid congestion during the match. The India-Afghanistan first T20I is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13. It will also be the first time that the Men in Blue will be ‘hosted’ in their own backyard.

India vs Afghanistan, T20I Series, Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor ul Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq

Reserves: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Kamal and Fareed Ahmad Malik
(With inputs from ANI)
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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit
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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit

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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit
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