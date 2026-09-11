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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets

eam India could be in for a major change in their batting line-up for the first T20I against Afghanistan on September 13, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ishan Kishan suffered a back injury while batting in the nets but is it serious enough to rule him out of the series-opener in Delhi?

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 23:12 IST

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Team India could be in for a major change in their batting line-up for the first T20I against Afghanistan on September 13, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ishan Kishan suffered a back injury while batting in the nets but is it serious enough to rule him out of the series-opener in Delhi?

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Will Ishan Kishan miss the series-opener against Afghanistan in Delhi?

The injury reportedly occurred as Kishan was trying to sway out of the way against fast bowler Navdeep Saini’s bouncer. The left-handed batter was attended by the team physio but was reported to be okay and batted the entire session.

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Kishan remains a vital part of the Men in Blue’s batting line-up and contributed heavily to India’s second consecutive and third T20 World Cup victory earlier this year. In the process, the sub-continent nation also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup on home soil. With 317 runs in nine innings at 35.22 alongside a strike rate of 193.29, the youngster finished as India’s second-highest run-getter of T20 World Cup 2026, behind Sanju Samson, who aggregated 321 runs to be crowned as the Player of the Tournament. The 28-year-old also performed outstandingly well in IPL 2026, amassing 602 runs in 15 games for the SunRisers Hyderabad as they entered the playoffs. His tally was second to Heinrich Klaasen for the Orange Army.

Currently, Kishan looks on track to play the first of the three T20Is against Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan coming off an outstanding show in Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

To top everything, Kishan is also coming off two outstanding innings in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against South Zone at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium or the Chepauk in Chennai. Captaining East Zone, the southpaw struck 350 runs in the match, including 270 in the first innings as they lifted the title after 13 years.

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets
Tags: Afghanistan national cricket teamhome-hero-pos-14IND vs AFGishan kishanteam india

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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets

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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan To Miss Series-Opener In Delhi? India Star Suffers Injury In Nets

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