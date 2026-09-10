IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Why Was Arun Jaitley Stadium Opener Under Threat of Postponement? DDCA Provides Big Update

IND vs AFG, T20I Series: The first T20I between India and Afghanistan is set to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday (Sep 13(, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, despite concerns over security and traffic arrangements due to the BRICS Summit in the national capital. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has confirmed that the match date remains unchanged after discussions with Delhi Traffic Police, although reports had suggested that the fixture could be postponed by a day. Here are all the details about the latest update on the India vs Afghanistan T20I series schedule.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I

India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Will India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Be Postponed?

The first India vs Afghanistan T20I was facing uncertainty due to security and traffic concerns linked to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The summit is being held in the national capital on September 12 and 13, leading to concerns over the movement of VVIP convoys and the expected crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, the DDCA stated on Thursday evening that the first T20I will go ahead as scheduled on September 13. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, the association said it had been assured of the necessary support and arrangements for the match.

DDCA Confirms India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Schedule

“India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements,” the DDCA said in a social media post.

Why Was India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Facing Rescheduling?

The proposed change was linked to the overlap between the cricket match and the BRICS Summit in Delhi. Security arrangements for the high-profile international event, along with traffic restrictions and the movement of visiting dignitaries, raised concerns about hosting a major cricket fixture on the same day.

There had also been suggestions of moving the match by one day to September 14, which would coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the DDCA’s latest statement indicates that the first T20I remains scheduled for September 13.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: September 13, 2026 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

September 13, 2026 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 2nd T20I: September 15, 2026 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

September 15, 2026 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 3rd T20I: September 17, 2026 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series: All You Need to Know

The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to be played entirely at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The series opener is currently set to take place on September 13, followed by the second and third T20Is on September 15 and 17 respectively. Despite the security concerns surrounding the BRICS Summit, the DDCA has confirmed that the first match will proceed as scheduled.