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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained

A unique incident occurred during the first of the three T20Is between India and Afghanistan on September 13, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Sun 2026-09-13 22:25 IST

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: A unique incident occurred during the first of the three T20Is between India and Afghanistan on September 13, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. For the first time in an international cricket match, the National song of Vande Mataram was sung before the first T20I of the series got underway as it took place prior to the National Anthem. Why was the National Song of India played?

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why was India’s National Song sung before the series-opener in Delhi?

The development emerged after India’s Home Ministry issued a directive earlier this year about the national song. The directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated January 28 stated that six stanzas of the song ‘Vande Mataram’ must be sung on official occasions or functions. It reportedly takes approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds for the entire six stanzas to get completed. However, sporting events were reportedly not included in the ministry’s list of events and situations where ‘Vande Mataram’ must be sung. Both the National Song and Anthem were sung for the first time in full on August 15 earlier this year following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on account of Independence Day.

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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Team India restrict Afghanistan to 156 after Shreyas Iyer wins toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

As far as the state of the match is concerned, the Men in Blue have restricted Afghanistan to 156/8 in their stipulated 20 overs after electing to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. While Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah returned after recovering from their respective injuries, the reigning World T20I champions made an interesting call of leaving out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite earning the Player of the Series award in India’s previous T20I leg.

The Indian team were quite incisive in the powerplay, reducing the Afghans to 40/4. Afghanistan’s recovery was largely due to the 83-run partnership between Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, coming off only 58 deliveries. Both were two of the four hosts’ players to reach double figures as Omarzai top-scored with 64 off 44 deliveries, staying unbeaten and hitting four fours and as many sixes. Bumrah, Chakravarthy and Axar Patel took one wicket each, while Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-19-3.

India have lost Sanju Samson but are well on their way to chase down the target.

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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained
Tags: Afghanistan national cricket teamIND vs AFGteam india

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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained
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