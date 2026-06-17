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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries

The Indian men's national cricket team secured a massive 170-run victory over the Afghanistan national cricket team in the second ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Powered by spectacular centuries from captain Shubman Gill (154) and Ishan Kishan (125), India posted a colossal 402 runs on the board before dynamic bowling spells from Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar bundled out the visitors for 232 runs to take an unassailable 2–0 series lead.

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries (Image Source: X)
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 23:41 IST

A clinical demonstration of power hitting and controlled seam bowling was witnessed as the mighty Indian men’s national cricket team thrashed a determined Afghanistan national cricket team by 170 runs in the 2nd ODI played at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. With a magnificent display, hosts India were crowned champions by the millions of ardent cricket fans across the globe to ensure the home side seals the three-match bilateral home series 2-0. Batting first after being put in to bat by Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Indians registered a mammoth total of 402 before being bundled out for 232 in the final over of the innings.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Scorecard

Team Innings Total Score Overs Top Batting Performances Top Bowling Spells
India Men 402 All Out 49.5 Shubman Gill 154 (110), Ishan Kishan 125 (79) Nangeyalia Kharote 4/76 (9.5)
Afghanistan 232 All Out 44.3 Rahmat Shah 79 (89), Sediqullah Atal 42 (50) Arshdeep Singh 3/45 (9), Gurnoor Brar 3/60 (9)

IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Demolished The Afghan Bowling Lineup

The main backbone of India’s immense victory was provided by a scintillating 224-run third-wicket stand between captain Shubman Gill and flamboyant left-hander Ishan Kishan. After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early on, experienced opener Rohit Sharma hammered a brisk 48 before being undone by chief spinner Rashid Khan. Kishan, in the process, accelerated to such an extent that he scored 53 runs off just 19 deliveries post his half-century. Skipper Gill matched the brilliant pace and scoring from the other end, registering his ninth century in ODI Cricket and finished with a stunning 154 of 110 deliveries in which he hammered 22 boundaries.

Afghanistan showed brief resistance in the top order of the chase with a blazing 41 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a good 79 from Rahmat Shah, but the asking rate was far too large against a disciplined Indian pace attack. Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh and young pace bowler Gurnoor Brar each bagged three wickets to break down the core partnership stones of Afghanistan. 

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(Inputs From ANI)

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IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries
Tags: 2nd ODI LucknowArshdeep Singh WicketsBCCI Cricket 2026Ekana Cricket StadiumGurnoor Brar BowlingIND vs AFG HighlightsIndia vs AfghanistanIshan Kishan 125Prince Yadav DebutShubman Gill Century

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IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries
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