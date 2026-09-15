IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Indian Legend Takes Aim at Gautam Gambhir Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub, ‘Not Treating Him Properly’

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Former India captain and chief selector Kris Srikkanth has questioned the decision to leave Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of India’s playing XI for the first T20I against Afghanistan, alleging that the teenage prodigy is not being treated fairly by the team management. Srikkanth believes India need to show more faith in the youngster after his impressive performances in recent assignments and for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Why Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dropped From India’s Playing XI?

India opted to open with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the series opener against Afghanistan, leaving Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI. The decision raised eyebrows, particularly after the 15-year-old was named Player of the Series in India’s previous assignment against Zimbabwe, where he scored 151 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 196.10.

Sooryavanshi had also recently featured in the Duleep Trophy final, leaving him with very little time to switch from red-ball cricket to the shortest format. However, Srikkanth was surprised by his exclusion and believes the youngster should be given greater backing by the Indian management.

What Did Kris Srikkanth Say About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Srikkanth said Sooryavanshi’s omission had even become a talking point at his home, while stressing that India should not make the teenager uncertain about his position in the team.

“Yesterday, because Sooryavanshi didn’t play, we started watching a movie. My wife was shouting that Sooryavanshi didn’t play and started arguing that someone who was the Player of the Match in the last match isn’t playing. Even my wife is questioning his exclusion. You are not treating Sooryavanshi properly. Now, if he plays the next match, he’ll wonder whether he’ll be dropped if he doesn’t score,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Why Does Kris Srikkanth Want India To Back Sooryavanshi?

Srikkanth pointed to Sooryavanshi’s performances in domestic cricket and the IPL for Rajasthan Royals as reasons for India to show greater faith in the teenager. He also warned that repeatedly changing the opening combination could leave batters unsure about their positions in the team.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In IND vs AFG 2nd T20I?

India are set to face Afghanistan in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 15. After winning the series opener, India lead the three-match series 1-0. Sooryavanshi’s availability and possible inclusion will remain one of the major talking points ahead of the second match.