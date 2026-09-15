LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

After Nitish Kumar Reddy took three wickets to keep Afghanistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Sanju Samson hit a swashbuckling fifty to help Team India win the series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead on September 15, Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson's Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson's Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 23:25 IST

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: After Nitish Kumar Reddy took three wickets to keep Afghanistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Sanju Samson hit a swashbuckling fifty to help Team India win the series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead on September 15, Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Samson, who endured a failure in the series-opener, struck a 22-ball 57 to put the Men in Blue ahead in the run-chase early on and they eventually by seven wickets and 31 balls to spare.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rahmanullah Gurbaz fails yet again

After choosing to bowl first, India restricted Afghanistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Captain Ibrahim Zadran scored 37 runs, while Rashid Khan contributed 28 runs from 16 balls. For India, Reddy was the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 24 runs. Arshdeep Singh also took two wickets.
Chasing 160, India got off to a blistering start as openers Samson and Abhishek Sharma took the attack to the Afghan bowlers, piling up 82 runs in the first six overs. The onslaught intensified in the fifth over when Samson smashed three fours and a six off Azmatullah Omarzai, helping India collect 20 runs from the over.

You Might Be Interested In

India raised the tempo further in the following over, scoring 27 runs. Samson struck two sixes and two fours, while Abhishek also cleared the boundary once as India raced to 82/0 after the powerplay. Afghanistan finally found a breakthrough in the seventh over, with Rashid Khan dismissing both Samson and Abhishek. However, the damage had already been done, with India reaching 99/2. Samson departed after a stunning 57 off just 22 balls, while Abhishek contributed a rapid 39 off 19 deliveries.

Rashid struck again in the 11th over to remove Indian captain Shreyas Iyer, but Afghanistan could not build on the breakthrough. Ishan Kishan, unbeaten on 38, and Tilak Varma, unbeaten on 15, calmly guided India across the finish line. India reached 163/3 in just 14.5 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the seriesRashid Khan was Afghanistan’s only wicket-taker, finishing with three wickets, including the dismissals of Samson, Abhishek and Shreyas Iyer. Earlier, India’s disciplined bowling performance, spearheaded by an impressive three-wicket spell from all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, restricted Afghanistan to 159/8.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy strikes twice in his first ball of the over

After winning the toss, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first and made one change to the playing 11. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi replaced mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a side strain. India made an early breakthrough when Arshdeep Singh dismissed explosive opener Gurbaz for a duck in the second over. However, Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings, taking Afghanistan to 41/1 at the end of the powerplay. Reddy made an immediate impact, removing Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran for 37 with his very first delivery of the match. Ravi Bishnoi struck in the 10th over to dismiss Sediqullah Atal for 12, leaving Afghanistan struggling at 67/3. Reddy then claimed his second wicket by removing Gulbadin Naib off the first ball of his next over.

Darwish Rasooli attempted to revive the innings with two sixes, but Axar Patel dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai in the 14th over. Arshdeep followed up by removing Rasooli in the next over, reducing Afghanistan to 105/6 after 15 overs. Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan then launched a late counterattack, adding 48 runs from just 28 deliveries. Nabi scored 20 off 14 balls, while Rashid contributed a brisk 28 off 16 balls to take Afghanistan closer to the 160-run mark. Jasprit Bumrah ended Nabi’s stay at the crease in the penultimate over before Reddy dismissed Rashid, restricting Afghanistan to 159/8 after 20 overs.

Reddy was the standout bowler for India, finishing with figures of 3/24 in three overs. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for 35 runs, while Bumrah took 1/25, Axar Patel returned figures of 1/28, and Bishnoi finished with 1/32.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan
Tags: Afghanistan national cricket teamIND vs AFGsanju samsonteam india

RELATED News

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI: Matt Renshaw And Nathan Ellis Star To Give Australia 1-0 Lead As Fifties From Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine In Vain

Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings

Rinku Singh Wedding Date 2026: When Will Rinku Singh Marry MP Priya Saroj? Date, Venue, Engagement Details

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

New UPI Transaction Rules: No Charges On Person To Person, Rs 5 To 300 On These Payments From October 15

Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

Pawan Yadav Shot Dead in Prayagraj: Who Was The Samajwadi Party Leader And What Was The Motive Behind His Killing?

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

Couple Viral Video: Intimate Moments in Public Park Spark Online Debate

Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

Sai Baba Peace Torch Ceremony in Malaysia Draws Over 500 Devotees; India’s Deputy High Commissioner and Malaysian Minister Attend

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

QUICK LINKS