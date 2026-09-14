LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI

Team India and Afghanistan will resume their battle in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 15, Tuesday. Although the Men in Blue won the series-opener comfortably, they have been jolted by an injury to Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 20:36 IST

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Team India and Afghanistan will resume their battle in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 15, Tuesday. Although the Men in Blue won the series-opener comfortably, they have been jolted by an injury to Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I. As a result, the reigning T20I champions will be forced to make at least one change to their XI for the second game. But will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get an opportunity in the second game too?

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Will Ravi Bishnoi replace Varun Chakravarthy? Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get an opportunity?

With the forced change being that of Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi looms as like-for-like replacement. While Bishnoi struggled in the only game he played in England, the leggie performed decently in Zimbabwe, taking three wickets in as many games en route to India’s 3-0 series victory. Hence, he remains on the forefront to take the 35-year-old’s spot. While the Men in Blue will be thinking about Jasprit Bumrah’s workload ahead of a gruelling season, they are likely to rest him only after the second T20I when India seal the series.

You Might Be Interested In

On the other hand, the urge to play Sooryavanshi will be a compelling one, especially after Sanju Samson’s failure in the opening game. But the keeper-batter looks likely to retain his spot at least for one more game. Should the Kerala-born cricketer fail again, Sooryavanshi might well get an opportunity in the final T20I.

India’s predicted XI: Sanju Samson(w)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

Ishan Kishan opens up on the challenges of switching formats continuously

Having played the first T20I, mere days after red-ball cricket in the Duleep Trophy, Ishan Kishan, who scored a measured 42, explained that he played a textbook one-day knock in the first T20I because of how Abhishek Sharma played. He said in a video shared by the BCCI:

You know, as a professional, I think when it changes, we just have to adapt as soon as possible. We need to get into that zone again and again because this is not the first time we are doing this. We keep on playing different formats and then we come back to T20 cricket, yeah, it takes a bit of time to get along with the game sometimes, but at the same time, you know, you need to be just calm and composed in the middle so that you get the best out of yourself. I think I played a one day innings today because Abhishek was there, he was playing good shots. I wanted Abhishek to have that momentum so that he can keep on going and not think about wickets falling from other end. So, yeah, you just have to keep judging. Some days, if I feel like Abhishek is not in such great touch in the middle, maybe I will take that role.”

The Men in Blue are firm favourites to make the series 2-0.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI
Tags: IND vs AFGRavi Bishnoiteam indiaVaibhav SooryavanshiVarun Chakravarthy

RELATED News

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out With Injury In Massive Blow To Team India

Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’

Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Afghanistan Match on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Check Latest Updates

IND vs WI: When Will BCCI Announce Team India’s Squads For Home Series Against West Indies? Revealed

LATEST NEWS

From Monalisa To Akshara Singh: 5 Bhojpuri Actresses Setting Instagram On Fire With Their Latest Glam Looks

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI

Headless Newborn Found By Roadside In Delhi’s Kanjhawala, Police Probe ‘Sacrifice’ Angle

Pakistan Lists Masood Azhar As Most-Wanted Terrorist, Hikes Bounty To PKR 70 Lakh; Here’s Why

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’

Arriving Whole: AICONSORTIUM’s Venutian and a Question India Has Waited to Ask

Who Was The Mystery Girl With Elvish Yadav At His Birthday Bash? Viral Videos Spark Curiosity

Who Is Kalyan Bainsla? ‘Kabaddi Player’ Named In Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

CTET 2026 New Exam Date Announced: Check When The Test Will Be Held

Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI

QUICK LINKS