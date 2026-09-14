IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out With Injury In Massive Blow To Team India

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Team India have suffered a body blow ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan on September 15, Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with Varun Chakravarthy ruled out. The leg-spinner could find himself out of action for a prolonged period yet again, having featured only in one match after returning to international cricket.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Why has Varun Chakravarthy been ruled out of the next two games against Afghanistan?

Having recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Ireland and England tour after his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026, the veteran cricketer looks to have picked up a fresh one. With players frequently getting injured in recent months, Chakravarthy’s case will only put the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) under the scanner a lot more. The nature of the latest injury wasn’t revealed as a BCCI source claimed in the below statement, as quoted by NDTV:

“It is a fresh injury. He is out of the series.”

The injury has also put his chances of playing in the Asian Games 2026 under huge jeopardy.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy bowled a very tidy spell in the series-opener

After some quite inconsistent performances in T20 World Cup 2026 and an indifferent IPL 2026, the 35-year-old made an excellent comeback to the international arena, finishing with an excellent spell of 4-0-16-1 as he got the better of Darwish Rasooli for 2. It helped the Men in Blue restrict the Afghans to 156/8. While Azmatullah Omarzai struck an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries and added a 58-ball 83 with Mohammad Nabi to plot a recovery from 40-4, the Afghans didn’t have enough on the board. Along with Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel also took a wicket. But Arshdeep Singh was the star of the show with figures of 4-0-19-3.

With the bat, Team India had lost Sanju Samson in the very first over but Abhishek Sharma was at his destructive best, hitting seven sixes and as many boundaries in his knock of 82 off only 32 deliveries. Along with Ishan Kishan, who made a 33-ball 42, the left-hander put on 121 only in 53 deliveries. Given how the first game panned out, Shreyas Iyer and co. are overwhelming favourites to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.