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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Afghanistan Match on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Check Latest Updates

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Afghanistan Match on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Check Latest Updates

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: India will face Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sep 15). Shreyas Iyer's side will look to seal the series after taking a 1-0 lead in the opening game, while Afghanistan will be aiming to level the series and force a decider. Here are all the details, including the latest update on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, match timings, TV broadcast, live streaming, squads and India's predicted playing XI.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Afghanistan Match on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Check Latest Updates
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Afghanistan Match on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Check Latest Updates

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 17:44 IST

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: India will face Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sep 15). Shreyas Iyer’s side will look to seal the series after taking a 1-0 lead in the opening game, while Afghanistan will be aiming to level the series and force a decider. Here are all the details, including the latest update on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, match timings, TV broadcast, live streaming, squads and India’s predicted playing XI.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in 2nd T20I?

Vaibhav is not expected to feature in India’s playing XI for the second T20I against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The young batter could remain on the sidelines, with Sanju Samson expected to retain his place in the playing XI as India look to clinch the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the opening T20I. The hosts will now have the opportunity to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with another victory in New Delhi, while Afghanistan need a win to keep the series alive ahead of the final T20I on Thursday.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live on TV?

The India vs Afghanistan second T20I will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5, with coverage available in both SD and HD.

How to Watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan second T20I on the FanCode app and website.

What Is at Stake in the Second T20I?

India need one more victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and clinch the three-match series. Afghanistan, meanwhile, must win the second T20I to level the series and take the contest into Thursday’s final match.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Afghanistan Match on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Check Latest Updates
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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Afghanistan Match on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Check Latest Updates
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