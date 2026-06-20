IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana In; Arshdeep Singh Out – Check Probable Playing XIs of India And Afghanistan For Chepauk Clash

Ahead of the crucial third One Day International [ODI] series’ decider against their Afghanistan national cricket team mates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on June 20, 2026, the Men in Blue selectors have confirmed that pace all-rounder Harshit Rana will feature in the senior most India team squad. The left-arm fast bowler has passed a rigid fitness and medical course of recovery treatment at the BCCI’s Center of Excellence to fix the long-standing knee-injury that he suffered several weeks ago. Because skipper Shubman Gill and his men have already sealed a 2-0 series climax for themselves team management wants to take this game as chance to use fresh faces from the bench and give important and key members like pacers Arshdeep Singh to rest.

India Team News And Probable Playing XI

The explosive Delhi pacer is returning to highly competitive white-ball action after spending over four months on the sidelines due to a major knee injury sustained during a warm-up match against South Africa in February. This unfortunate physical setback forced the talented individual to miss both India’s victorious Men’s T20 World Cup run and the subsequent IPL 2026 domestic season with Kolkata Knight Riders.

India Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

Afghanistan Team News And Probable Playing XI

The visiting side, captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi, is looking to avoid a consecutive multi-match whitespace after enduring major defeats during both the single Test match and opening ODI matches. The Asian team will count heavily on the technical stability of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and technical anchor Rahmat Shah to establish a defensive foundation against the home bowling attack.

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Abdul Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami.

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