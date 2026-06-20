IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard

India national cricket team signed off in style as they mauled the Afghanistan national cricket team by nine wickets in the last match to achieve an emphatic 3–0 series whitewash at Chennai’s fabled M. A. Chidambaram Stadium this evening. An excellent breakthrough spell in the first innings by Prasidh Krishna was followed by flawless top-order batting by Yashavi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma in the evening’s chase.
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Full Scoreboard
|Batter
|Dismissal
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|c Sharma b Krishna
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.43
|Ibrahim Zadran
|c Sharma b Krishna
|11
|18
|2
|0
|61.11
|Rahmat Shah
|c Sharma b Krishna
|5
|15
|1
|0
|33.33
|Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)
|c Iyer b Krishna
|102
|131
|13
|1
|77.86
|Darwish Rasooli
|c Iyer b Krishna
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|c Krishna b Prince Yadav
|50
|56
|5
|2
|89.29
|Mohammad Nabi
|b Brar
|21
|23
|1
|1
|91.30
|Rashid Khan
|c Prince Yadav b Dubey
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar
|run out (Gill)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Fareed Ahmad Malik
|run out (Gill / Kishan)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
|NOT OUT
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|Extras
|16 (b 0, lb 5, w 7, nb 4) + 5 Penalty
|21
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Score
|All Out (44.2 Overs)
|218
|—
|—
|—
|—
India Bowling
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Gurnoor Brar
|8.0
|0
|49
|1
|6.13
|Prasidh Krishna
|8.2
|2
|23
|5
|2.76
|Prince Yadav
|7.0
|0
|38
|1
|5.43
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|6.0
|0
|42
|0
|7.00
|Harsh Dubey
|7.0
|0
|38
|1
|5.43
|Washington Sundar
|8.0
|2
|23
|0
|2.88
Back to the XI, intent personified; Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna extracts phenomenal bounce and prodigious seam movement off the turf to rattle and undo the tourists’ top order. In a stunning opening spell, the Karnataka man single-handedly accounted for all of the first four dismissals; it was a carnage as India’s invaders slumped to 36/4 in under 10 overs. Though there was a valiant rally post that from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who battled valiantly for his first ODI hundred (102 off 131), and Azmatullah Omarzai, who contributed a fiery 50, Krishna came back to remove the final wicket for his personal best figures of 5/23 to wrap up the innings at 218.
Identical setups, identical results 🔄
Prasidh Krishna 🤝 Rohit Sharma 😎
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/kHgF4bqTg3#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Bf2YPIA59l
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2026
How Easily Did Yashasvi Jaiswal And Rohit Sharma Demolish The Target?
In a classic Indian opener’s performance on current form, the chase was a walk in the park. After Rohit’s explosive 69-ball 79 – especially against the spinners – falling well after an enormous 170-run partnership was a matter of when. Meanwhile, Jaiswal’s boundary-laden clinic at the other end continued to earn him his second ODI hundred.
|Batter
|Dismissal
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|NOT OUT
|110
|86
|14
|3
|127.91
|Rohit Sharma
|c Atal b Nabi
|79
|69
|9
|3
|114.49
|Shreyas Iyer
|NOT OUT
|20
|19
|0
|2
|105.26
|Extras
|15 (b 0, lb 2, w 6, nb 2, p 5)
|15
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Score
|1 Wicket (28.4 Overs)
|224
|—
|—
|—
|—
Smiles and cheers all around for a Yashasvi Jaiswal special😌👏
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kHgF4bqTg3#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/tAiVmZo636
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2026
He ended the game undefeated on 110 from just 86 deliveries. Along with a fluent Shreyas Iyer (20*), the duo cruised over the line with a comfortable 21-plus overs to spare.
Also Read – IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal to Mumbai Indians? Blockbuster Swap Explained