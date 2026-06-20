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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard

India completed a dominant 3-0 ODI series whitewash over Afghanistan with a commanding nine-wicket victory in the final match in Chennai. Prasidh Krishna starred with his maiden ODI five-wicket haul (5/23) to bowl Afghanistan out for 218 despite Hashmatullah Shahidi’s fighting century, before Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 110 and Rohit Sharma added 79 to wrap up the chase in just 28.4 overs.

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard (Image Source: X)
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 20:12 IST

India national cricket team signed off in style as they mauled the Afghanistan national cricket team by nine wickets in the last match to achieve an emphatic 3–0 series whitewash at Chennai’s fabled M. A. Chidambaram Stadium this evening. An excellent breakthrough spell in the first innings by Prasidh Krishna was followed by flawless top-order batting by Yashavi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma in the evening’s chase.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Full Scoreboard 

Batter Dismissal Runs Balls 4s 6s SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Sharma b Krishna 5 7 1 0 71.43
Ibrahim Zadran c Sharma b Krishna 11 18 2 0 61.11
Rahmat Shah c Sharma b Krishna 5 15 1 0 33.33
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) c Iyer b Krishna 102 131 13 1 77.86
Darwish Rasooli c Iyer b Krishna 1 5 0 0 20.00
Azmatullah Omarzai c Krishna b Prince Yadav 50 56 5 2 89.29
Mohammad Nabi b Brar 21 23 1 1 91.30
Rashid Khan c Prince Yadav b Dubey 5 7 0 0 71.43
Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar run out (Gill) 1 1 0 0 100.00
Fareed Ahmad Malik run out (Gill / Kishan) 0 0 0 0 0.00
Ziaur Rahman Sharifi NOT OUT 1 7 0 0 14.29
Extras 16 (b 0, lb 5, w 7, nb 4) + 5 Penalty 21
Total Score All Out (44.2 Overs) 218

India Bowling

Bowler Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Economy
Gurnoor Brar 8.0 0 49 1 6.13
Prasidh Krishna 8.2 2 23 5 2.76
Prince Yadav 7.0 0 38 1 5.43
Nitish Kumar Reddy 6.0 0 42 0 7.00
Harsh Dubey 7.0 0 38 1 5.43
Washington Sundar 8.0 2 23 0 2.88

Back to the XI, intent personified; Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna extracts phenomenal bounce and prodigious seam movement off the turf to rattle and undo the tourists’ top order. In a stunning opening spell, the Karnataka man single-handedly accounted for all of the first four dismissals; it was a carnage as India’s invaders slumped to 36/4 in under 10 overs. Though there was a valiant rally post that from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who battled valiantly for his first ODI hundred (102 off 131), and Azmatullah Omarzai, who contributed a fiery 50, Krishna came back to remove the final wicket for his personal best figures of 5/23 to wrap up the innings at 218.

How Easily Did Yashasvi Jaiswal And Rohit Sharma Demolish The Target?

In a classic Indian opener’s performance on current form, the chase was a walk in the park. After Rohit’s explosive 69-ball 79 – especially against the spinners – falling well after an enormous 170-run partnership was a matter of when. Meanwhile, Jaiswal’s boundary-laden clinic at the other end continued to earn him his second ODI hundred.

Batter Dismissal Runs Balls 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal NOT OUT 110 86 14 3 127.91
Rohit Sharma c Atal b Nabi 79 69 9 3 114.49
Shreyas Iyer NOT OUT 20 19 0 2 105.26
Extras 15 (b 0, lb 2, w 6, nb 2, p 5) 15
Total Score 1 Wicket (28.4 Overs) 224

He ended the game undefeated on 110 from just 86 deliveries. Along with a fluent Shreyas Iyer (20*), the duo cruised over the line with a comfortable 21-plus overs to spare.

Also Read – IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal to Mumbai Indians? Blockbuster Swap Explained

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IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard
Tags: 3rd ODI HighlightsChepauk StadiumHashmatullah Shahidihome-hero-pos-7IND vs AFG 3rd ODIIndia vs AfghanistanPrasidh Krishnarohit sharmaSeries WhitewashTeam India Winyashasvi jaiswal

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IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Ton, Prasidh Krishna’s Maiden Fifer Seal India’s 3-0 Series Whitewash | Full Scorecard
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