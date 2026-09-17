IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His India Comeback on Home Soil? Check Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan vs India 3rd T20I: The Afghanistan national cricket team faces a potential series whitewash as they face the India national cricket team in the third T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the Shreyas Iyer-led side has cruised through the first two games, a lot of discussion has revolved around the team selection and the opening combination, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warming the bench. In his absence, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have opened the innings and have done so with remarkable success. So the question arises again as to whether the 15-year-old star will find a place in the playing XI for tonight’s AFG vs IND clash in Delhi.

AFG vs IND: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Tonight in Delhi?

With India having taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series, there is a case to be made that the Men in Blue could test out the players who have not found a place in the side in the first two matches. Apart from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur and Washington Sundar have warmed the bench in the first two games.

Having already won the series, Shreyas Iyer could make three changes to give some time in the middle to these three. It would be a toss-up between Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as to who goes out for Sooryavanshi, but the other two changes might be more straightforward.

Given the team management is constantly managing the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, he could be given some rest in place of Yash Thakur. Meanwhile, a straight swap with Axar Patel could help to slot Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Afghanistan vs India 3rd T20I Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan national cricket team predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman / Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India national cricket team predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel / Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur / Jasprit Bumrah

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