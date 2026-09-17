IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma Recreates Erling Haaland’s Iconic Celebration After Record-Breaking 30-Ball Century | WATCH Video

India vs Afghanistan T20Is: Abhishek Sharma smashed the fastest century in T20Is for a batter from a test playing. The left-handed batter smashed the Afghan bowlers all around the park at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He reached the triple-digit mark in only 30 balls and showed no signs of stopping even before his dismissal. Capping off the century, he incorporated the football world with a celebration inspired by Manchester City’s star forward, Erling Haaland.

IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma Recreates Erling Haaland’s Celebration







After he completed his hundred, Abhishek dropped himself right on the pitch, followed by a seated meditation style, imitating the celebration which came popular through Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s attacker. Although it looked like he was going to make an easy 100 runs (the “daddy hundred”), he still had many overs to go and even time for more than half of his current runs. But just in the 10th over, he was caught out by Rashid Khan, who took him for 108 (34 balls).

Abhishek Sharma Smashes Record-Breaking 30-Ball Ton Against Afghanistan

Abhishek Sharma achieved history’s fastest T20I century by an Indian player to date when he completed his third T20I hundred in just 30 balls in the last match of the series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. A part of the record of the fastest T20I century by an Indian player, which was with Rohit Sharma was also taken, when this former captain earlier in 35 deliveries had scored a hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek had already played 10 sixes and 9 boundaries when he reached a hundred, while his team was only at 132 for 0 at 8.3overs. Still, Afghanistan bowlers failed behind their captain after Ibrahim Zadran won the toss, and they decided to put the opposition in to bat.

Nonetheless, Abhishek Sharma has become the first batter in T20 international history to have hit two centuries in fewer than 40 deliveries. Earlier in 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he hit a 37-ball hundred against England, and it had become his third century in the shortest format of the game.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls