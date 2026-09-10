IND vs AFG: Big Injury Blow For Team India, Star Pacer Set to Miss Afghanistan T20Is; Asian Games Participation Also in Doubt

India vs Afghanistan T20Is: Right when the Indian cricket team would have thought that they have received some good news with Nitish Kumar Reddy being available to play against Afghanistan, it is followed by a bad news. Right-arm pacer, Harshit Rana is reportedly unlikely to gain the required fitness to play the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Reportedly, the Delhi-born pacer injured himself at BCCI’s CoE while playing a simulation match.

Harshit Rana’s Participation in Doubts For India vs Afghanistan T20Is

The news agency PTI on Wednesday reported that the Delhi-based fast bowler who last saw action in a cricket match on July 7, 2026 against England at Trent Bridge may require some more rehabilitation for his hamstring injury.

The report quoted a BCCI source saying: He (Harshit) has not yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will need more time.

According to a separate report by the Times of India, Harshit, who is also part of the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, could miss the continental games as well. The Indian national cricket team will kick off its campaign at the Asiad on the 28th September.

BCCI’s CoE Under Fire For Constant Injuries to Team India Players

In recent times, the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence has received criticism with players getting injured quite often. Earlier, as many as four players were named in the squad to face Afghanistan with asterisks to their name. Harshit Rana was one of them, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has now reportedly gain the required fitness clearance to participate in the upcoming series. Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah were the other two players who were named in the squad with their availability being subject to fitness clearance.

India’s T20I Squad vs Afghanistan

India’s squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah

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