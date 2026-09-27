IND vs AFG: Check India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026: India will begin their campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 28), taking on Afghanistan in the second quarterfinal of the men’s T20 cricket competition at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the defending champions have entered the tournament directly at the quarterfinal stage as one of the top-seeded Full Member teams. Afghanistan secured their place in the last eight from Group A alongside Nepal. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Men’s T20 Quarterfinal 2

India vs Afghanistan, Men’s T20 Quarterfinal 2 Date: Monday (Sep 28), 2026

Monday (Sep 28), 2026 Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan Match Time: 10:00 AM IST (1:30 PM local time)

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal live on the Sony Sports Network. The coverage is available across Sony’s sports channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 5. Regional-language coverage will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). DD Sports is also carrying Asian Games coverage on DD Free Dish, although availability may vary by event.

How to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming?

The India vs Afghanistan men’s T20 quarterfinal will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live in the USA and Canada?

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal on Willow TV.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan Squad: Darwish Rasooli (captain), Mohammad Ishaq, Imran Mir, Najibullah Zadran, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Mohammad Akram, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi, Hassan Eisakhil, Faisal Shinozada and Arab Gul Momand.