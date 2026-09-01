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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya’s Return to Team India Delayed? Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Afghanistan T20I Series | Check Likely India Squad

IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya’s Return to Team India Delayed? Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Afghanistan T20I Series | Check Likely India Squad

India’s T20I squad for Afghanistan faces a major fitness concern as Hardik Pandya suffers a leg niggle. Check the latest India vs Afghanistan T20I squad updates, Pandya’s return, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar’s availability, and Jasprit Bumrah’s injury status.

Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 11:39 IST

India T20I Squad vs Afghanistan: A major blow has been dealt to the Indian national cricket team as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s return to the T20I side could be delayed. The 32-year-old, who was set to feature in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, has suffered a niggle in his leg, pushing his availability into a corridor of uncertainty. It is believed that Pandya suffered this niggle while bowling at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Hardik Pandya Suffers Niggle Before India vs Afghanistan T20Is

Earlier, a report from the Times of India had claimed that Hardik Pandya had regained full fitness alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy and would be named in India’s squad for the upcoming series. However, the daily has now reported that the veteran all-rounder has suffered a niggle which could delay his return to the national team. The report claimed, “Hardik Pandya was operating at full intensity without any discomfort, but he has been advised to pause bowling due to discomfort in the leg.” 

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Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar Set to Return

While Hardik Pandya could miss the T20I series against Afghanistan, the Indian team will welcome Nitish Kumar Reddy. The young all-rounder is in the middle of his recovery at the BCCI’s CoE and is set to regain full fitness. He will be in line to be named in the squad for the upcoming series in Delhi.

On the other hand, spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is said to be recovering well from the injury he suffered during the ODI series against England. Sundar’s progress is being monitored as the 26-year-old could be added to the squad to bring some variety to the attack. 

India vs Afghanistan: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play?

Jasprit Bumrah remains doubtful for the T20I series against Afghanistan. The right-arm pacer is currently in the middle of rehabilitation from a knee injury he suffered during the ODI series against England. His recovery is being tracked carefully by BCCI’s medical team, and he could regain fitness ahead of the Asian Games 2026. 

India Probable T20I Squad vs Afghanistan

India Probable T20I Squad vs Afghanistan: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

Also Read: Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup

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IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya’s Return to Team India Delayed? Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Afghanistan T20I Series | Check Likely India Squad
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IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya’s Return to Team India Delayed? Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Afghanistan T20I Series | Check Likely India Squad
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IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya’s Return to Team India Delayed? Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Afghanistan T20I Series | Check Likely India Squad
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