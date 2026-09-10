IND vs AFG Injury News: Harshit Rana Ruled Out of Afghanistan T20I Series; India Call Up Punjab Kings Pacer as Replacement

India suffered an injury setback ahead of their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with pacer Harshit Rana ruled out after sustaining another injury as announced on Thursday (Sep 10). Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur has been added to India’s squad for the Afghanistan T20Is and the forthcoming Asian Games, giving him another opportunity to represent the national team.

Rana, who was rehabilitating from a hamstring injury at the Centre of Excellence, suffered a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7. The BCCI has confirmed the injury, while Thakur has been drafted into the squad for the series beginning September 13.

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Yash Thakur Replaces Harshit Rana

Yash Thakur has been added to India’s squads for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the upcoming Asian Games. The Vidarbha pacer will make his return to international cricket after making his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in July.

Thakur earned his India call-up following an impressive campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, where he claimed 18 wickets in seven matches. He subsequently picked up four wickets in two matches during India’s tour of Zimbabwe, although he conceded runs at an economy rate of 9.37.

What Happened to Harshit Rana?

Harshit Rana was recovering from a hamstring injury at the Centre of Excellence when he suffered another setback. The BCCI confirmed that the fast bowler sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7.

Rana’s latest injury rules him out of the Afghanistan T20I series and the Asian Games, forcing the Indian team management to make a change to the squad. Yash Thakur has been selected as his replacement for both assignments.

Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah Cleared

India have also received a boost with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah included in the updated squad. The three players had been awaiting fitness clearance ahead of the Afghanistan T20Is.

India will begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on September 13, with the remaining matches scheduled as part of the team’s preparations before the Asian Games. India are also scheduled to play a historic one-off T20I against Japan before the Asian Games.

Updated India Squad for Afghanistan T20Is and Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur