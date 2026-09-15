IND vs AFG: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today’s 2nd T20I In Delhi? Check Team India’s Playing XI

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Despite a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the series-opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Team India were forced to make a change to their XI for the second T20I. With Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of the remainder of the two T20Is due to a side strain, the Men in Blue were forced to make a change. However, is the 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi part of the change too? Here’s what we know.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi been included in Team India’s playing XI?

The Rajasthan Royals batter has yet again be excluded from the playing XI to face Afghanistan as Team India decided to stick with Sanju Samson in the playing XI. Samson’s failure in the previous game left the door slightly open for the 15-year-old but the management has decided to back the Kerala-born keeper-batter at the top along with Abhishek Sharma. Sooryavanshi could get an opportunity in the final game if Samson fails in the second T20I. The only change for the Men in Blue is Ravi Bishnoi coming for the injured Chakravarthy.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.