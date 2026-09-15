IND vs AFG: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today’s 2nd T20I In Delhi? Check Team India’s Playing XI

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Despite a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the series-opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Team India were forced to make a change to their XI for the second T20I. With Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of the remainder of the two T20Is due to a side strain, the Men in Blue were forced to make a change. However, is the 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi part of the change too? Here’s what we know.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi been included in Team India’s playing XI?
The Rajasthan Royals batter has yet again be excluded from the playing XI to face Afghanistan as Team India decided to stick with Sanju Samson in the playing XI. Samson’s failure in the previous game left the door slightly open for the 15-year-old but the management has decided to back the Kerala-born keeper-batter at the top along with Abhishek Sharma. Sooryavanshi could get an opportunity in the final game if Samson fails in the second T20I. The only change for the Men in Blue is Ravi Bishnoi coming for the injured Chakravarthy.
Ishan Kishan opens up on the challenges of switching formats continuously
Having played the first T20I, mere days after red-ball cricket in the Duleep Trophy, Ishan Kishan, who scored a measured 42, explained that he played a textbook one-day knock in the first T20I because of how Abhishek Sharma played. He said in a video shared by the BCCI:
“You know, as a professional, I think when it changes, we just have to adapt as soon as possible. We need to get into that zone again and again because this is not the first time we are doing this. We keep on playing different formats and then we come back to T20 cricket, yeah, it takes a bit of time to get along with the game sometimes, but at the same time, you know, you need to be just calm and composed in the middle so that you get the best out of yourself. I think I played a one day innings today because Abhishek was there, he was playing good shots. I wanted Abhishek to have that momentum so that he can keep on going and not think about wickets falling from other end. So, yeah, you just have to keep judging. Some days, if I feel like Abhishek is not in such great touch in the middle, maybe I will take that role.”
The Men in Blue are firm favourites to make the series 2-0.