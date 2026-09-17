IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan’s ‘Firstly, Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim’ Answer Leaves Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma in Splits | WATCH Video

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Team India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has opened up on an interesting question amid the ongoing three-match T20I series. With the Indian and Afghan players sharing a strong camaraderie, the left-handed batter said Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim. What made Kishan say those words during the event? Find out.

What made Ishan Kishan say the words Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim?

When asked the southpaw what he likes most about the Afghan cricket team, Kishan cheekily answered, leaving Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma in splits:

“Firstly, Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim.”

The 28-year-old further stated that they always love to play against Afghanistan and recalled how Mohammad Nabi helped him during their stint with the Mumbai Indians, stating:

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian Cricketer Ishan Kishan says, “It is always enjoyable playing against them (Afghanistan) because many of us have also played together in the IPL, and we know what wonderful human beings they are. There is always something to learn from them. In particular,… pic.twitter.com/szFceeypS7 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026

“It’s always fun playing against them because we have also played in IPL together. We know how good of a human being they are as well. So, it’s always good learning with them. I’ve played with Nabi bhai in the Mumbai Indians. He used to help me a lot during batting sessions as well and how he was planning to bowl against them, so we’ve had good learnings from them. The hunger in them when we play against them and how they look to get wickets every time. So, it’s all on the positive side of things and we always love to play against Afghanistan time.”

IND vs AFG: Can Team India secure a clean sweep?

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will continue to be ruthless when they face Afghanistan in the third and final T20I on September 17, Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The tourists haven’t been at their best with the bat, leading to plenty of soft dismissals. Keeping in mind India’s batting line-up and the conditions in Delhi being quite batting-friendly, Afghanistan have managed totals of 152 and 156 in the first two T20Is.

The Men in Blue have been spotless in both games, securing seven-wicket wins to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. With the series in the bag, the reigning World T20 Champions might well look to test their bench ahead of the final T20I. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could especially be under the spotlight and likely to get an opportunity.