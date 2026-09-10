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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah’s Return From Injury A Massive Boost For Team India Ahead of Afghanistan T20Is | Check Latest India Squad Update

IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah’s Return From Injury A Massive Boost For Team India Ahead of Afghanistan T20Is | Check Latest India Squad Update

India received a major boost ahead of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series as Jasprit Bumrah was declared fit after receiving BCCI medical clearance. Shreyas Iyer’s side will also have Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar available, strengthening the squad significantly.

Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit to play in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Image Credit: ANI
Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit to play in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 13:53 IST

India vs Afghanistan T20Is: The India national cricket team received a major boost ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to action for the historic series in New Delhi. Bumrah, whose name was added to the squad with doubts over his fitness, has been cleared to participate, clearing some headaches for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana has been ruled out from the upcoming series as well as the Asian Games 2026. 

The matches starting from 13th of September will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium; Afghanistan will be the recognised hosts for the series.

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Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of India vs Afghanistan T20Is

Star Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled fit to play in the T20I series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games 2026. The right-arm pacer’s name was earlier added to the squad with an asterisk, with doubts over his fitness. However, he has been given the required medical clearance from BCCI’s CoE to play in the T20I series. 

However, it was not all good news for the Shreyas Iyer-led unit, as right-arm pacer Harshit Rana was ruled out of the series as well as the Asian Games. BCCI, while announcing a fresh squad, named Yash Thakur as his replacement. 

India Receive Major Boost in All-Round Department

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have been declared fit to play in the three-match T20I series. Earlier, the trio along with Harshit Rana were named in the squad subject to fitness clearance. While Rana had to be replaced by Yash Thakur, the other three players have been retained in the squad. 

India’s T20I Squad vs Afghanistan

India’s squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

Also Read: IND vs AFG Injury News: Harshit Rana Ruled Out of Afghanistan T20I Series; India Call Up Punjab Kings Pacer as Replacement

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IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah’s Return From Injury A Massive Boost For Team India Ahead of Afghanistan T20Is | Check Latest India Squad Update
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IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah’s Return From Injury A Massive Boost For Team India Ahead of Afghanistan T20Is | Check Latest India Squad Update
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