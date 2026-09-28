IND vs AFG, Live Streaming: Can Shreyas Iyer’s Men Hunt For Glory? When and Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND vs AFG, Live Streaming: India will begin their Asian Games 2026 campaign against Afghanistan in the second quarterfinal of the men’s T20 cricket competition on Monday (Sep 28). Led by Shreyas Iyer, the defending champions have entered the quarterfinal stage directly as one of the top-seeded Full Member teams. Afghanistan, meanwhile, secured their place in the last eight from Group A alongside Nepal. India will look to begin their title defence with a victory and move closer to another gold medal. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and squads.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Men’s T20 Quarterfinal 2

India vs Afghanistan, Men’s T20 Quarterfinal 2 Date: Monday (Sep 28), 2026

Monday (Sep 28), 2026 Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan Match Time: 10:00 AM IST (1:30 PM local time)

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be available across Sony’s sports channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 5. Regional-language coverage will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). DD Sports is also carrying Asian Games coverage on DD Free Dish, although availability may vary by event.

How to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming?

The India vs Afghanistan men’s T20 quarterfinal will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Fans can watch the match on their mobile phones, laptops and other supported devices.

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live in the USA and Canada?

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal on Willow TV.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan Squad: Darwish Rasooli (captain), Mohammad Ishaq, Imran Mir, Najibullah Zadran, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Mohammad Akram, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi, Hassan Eisakhil, Faisal Shinozada and Arab Gul Momand.