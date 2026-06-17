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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Hit Centuries as India Post 402 Against Afghanistan in Lucknow | Check India’s Highest ODI Totals

IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Hit Centuries as India Post 402 Against Afghanistan in Lucknow | Check India’s Highest ODI Totals

Shubman Gill’s brilliant 154 and Ishan Kishan’s explosive 125 powered Team India to a massive 402 against Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI in Lucknow. During his match-winning knock, Gill also became the fastest Indian to complete 3,000 ODI runs, while the hosts registered one of their highest-ever ODI totals, capping off a dominant batting display.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 17:34 IST

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: For the second time in as many games, Shubman Gill was the top scorer for the Indian national cricket team as he powered the hosts to a score of 402 runs in the first innings. However, it was not a lone effort from Gill as he received due support from Ishan Kishan. While the captain scored 154 runs, despite cramping and receiving medical attention during his knock, Kishan scored 125 runs in only 79 balls. The duo shared a 224-run stand for the third wicket before the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed. During their knocks, Gill and Kishan scored multiple records, triggering multiple fan reactions. 

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill stars with 154




Shubman Gill once again starred with the bat in hand, continuing his fine form. The Indian skipper is in the middle of a purple patch having finished as the second highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He then built on his form with a century in the one-off test against Afghanistan. Coming to the ODIs, the right-hander scored an unbeaten 84 runs to chase down a target of 195. In the second One-Day International, Gill scored 154 runs and broke a couple of records.



He reached 3,000 runs in the format and became the fastest to the milestone in terms of innings for India. It took him 62 innings and 3,016 balls to race to the format. The 26-year-old is also the second fastest to the milestone for Indian batters in terms of balls faced in the format.

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan scores second hundred




Ishan Kishan played a mixture of ODI and T20I in a single knock. The left-handed batter played within himself for the first few balls before reaching his half-century. However, once Kishan reached his fifty it seemed like he put on his T20I boots and took the attack against the Afghan bowlers. He stepped on the accelerator and scored 125 runs in only 79 balls, in a knock that featured 14 fours and seven sixes. 



India vs Afghanistan: Top 10 ODI scores by Team India

Team Score Opposition Ground Match Date Result
India 418/5 v West Indies Indore 8 Dec 2011 won
India 414/7 v Sri Lanka Rajkot 15 Dec 2009 won
India 413/5 v Bermuda Port of Spain 19 Mar 2007 won
India 410/4 v Netherlands Bengaluru 12 Nov 2023 won
India 409/8 v Bangladesh Chattogram 10 Dec 2022 won
India 404/5 v Sri Lanka Eden Gardens 13 Nov 2014 won
India 401/3 v South Africa Gwalior 24 Feb 2010 won
India 402 v Afghanistan Lucknow 17 June 2026 Ongoing
India 399/5 v Australia Indore 24 Sep 2023 won
India 397/4 v New Zealand Wankhede 15 Nov 2023 won

 

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Afghanistan needs 403 runs to level series against India

India and Afghanistan, playing their first ODI series, are exactly at the halfway mark of the series. The hosts won the first game by seven wickets at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Today at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, the India national cricket team set up a target of 403 runs for the Afghanistan national cricket team. The Afghans would have to make sure they do not put a step wrong if they are to chase down this total and level the series. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli Meets Jordan Cox Ahead of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test; Did Wicketkeeper Seek Advice Before His Debut? | WATCH VIDEO

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IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Hit Centuries as India Post 402 Against Afghanistan in Lucknow | Check India’s Highest ODI Totals
Tags: IND vs AFGIND vs AFG 2nd ODIIndia vs Afghanistanishan kishanIshan Kishan centuryLUCKNOWshubman gillShubman Gill 154

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IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Hit Centuries as India Post 402 Against Afghanistan in Lucknow | Check India’s Highest ODI Totals

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IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Hit Centuries as India Post 402 Against Afghanistan in Lucknow | Check India’s Highest ODI Totals
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IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Hit Centuries as India Post 402 Against Afghanistan in Lucknow | Check India’s Highest ODI Totals
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