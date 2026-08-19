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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside

IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside

The upcoming three-match Afghanistan vs India T20I series in New Delhi will receive FIFA World Cup-level broadcast production, with technology, personnel and expertise used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup being brought into bilateral cricket for the first time. The series, scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17, will be the first of its kind in India which will be directed by the same team which covered the FIFA World Cup 2026 and multiple Champions League finals in the past.

FIFA World Cup Like Coverage For IND vs AFG T2OI Series, From AI-Stabilised POV Cameras to Advanced Spidercam | Check All Details
FIFA World Cup Like Coverage For IND vs AFG T2OI Series, From AI-Stabilised POV Cameras to Advanced Spidercam | Check All Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 22:41 IST

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Production: The upcoming three-match Afghanistan vs India T20I series in New Delhi will receive FIFA World Cup-level broadcast production, with technology, personnel and expertise used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup being brought into bilateral cricket for the first time. The series, scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17, will be the first of its kind in India which will be directed by the same team which covered the FIFA World Cup 2026 and multiple Champions League finals in the past.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Match Details

  • Series: Afghanistan vs India, Three-Match T20I Series
  • Dates: September 13, 15 and 17, 2026
  • Venue: New Delhi, India
  • Telecast: Sony Sports
  • Live Streaming: FanCode

FIFA World Cup-Level Production For India vs Afghanistan Series

ITW Universe, which holds the rights to the Afghanistan-India T20I series, is upgrading its production to the standards used at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. The company says this will be the first bilateral cricket series to be produced to full FIFA World Cup host-broadcast standards.

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The production will be led by personnel who have worked on the FIFA World Cup Final and multiple UEFA Champions League Finals. Jamie Oakford, who has directed every FIFA World Cup since 2002, including the 2014 Final, will direct the series.

AI-Stabilised POV Cameras

AI-stabilised point-of-view cameras will be among the major innovations introduced during the Afghanistan vs India T20I series. The technology is designed to provide new perspectives and give viewers a closer, more immersive view of the action from the ground.

Advanced Spidercam And Ultra-Motion Technology

The production will also feature an advanced Spidercam system and ultra-motion cameras. These technologies will provide dynamic aerial perspectives and detailed slow-motion replays, helping viewers analyse key moments from the matches.

Volumetric Free-Viewpoint Technology

Volumetric free-viewpoint technology will also form part of the upgraded broadcast. The system is expected to provide additional viewing angles and allow important moments to be presented from different perspectives, adding a new dimension to the coverage.

Quidich Spatio System To Be Used

The series will use Quidich Innovation Labs’ Spatio system, which combines broadcast-grade augmented reality with a stabilised drone feed and real-time optical player tracking.

The technology will enable field-placement graphics, strategy visualisation and new storytelling angles. It is designed to combine advanced graphics with live action and provide viewers with a better understanding of tactics and player positioning.

Who Will Direct India vs Afghanistan T20I Series?

Jamie Oakford will direct the Afghanistan vs India T20I series. Oakford has directed every FIFA World Cup since 2002 and was also involved in the production of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final.

“This is the first time a bilateral cricket series will be produced to full FIFA World Cup host-broadcast standards. The same individuals who directed the FIFA World Cup Final and multiple UEFA Champions League Finals will lead the gallery,” says a statement from the rights holder.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series: What Fans Can Expect

Fans can expect a combination of AI-stabilised POV cameras, volumetric free-viewpoint technology, advanced Spidercam, ultra-motion cameras and cine-style storytelling during the three-match series. The use of FIFA World Cup-level production personnel and technology marks a significant upgrade in the broadcast presentation of bilateral cricket.

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IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside
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IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside

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IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside
IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside
IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside
IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside

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