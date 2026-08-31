IND vs AFG T20I Series: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy Set For India Return; Big Update on Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar

The India National cricket squad is set to gain a significant advantage ahead of their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan thanks to the timely return to fitness of two top stars – Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The cricket fraternity is eagerly waiting for Pandya and Reddy to become available for selection in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is set to start on September 13 in the capital city, Delhi. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is close to getting fitness clearance.

Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Return For Afghanistan T20Is

The Times of India reported that both Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy seem to have taken some serious effort in their preparations at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bangalore, and the duo of all-rounders, as one could expect, are ready to be back in India.

The two, Pandya and Reddy, have allegedly been “both Pandya and Reddy have been training intensely at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and operating at full capacity,” reports said.

Their coming back would be like a very nice boost for the Indian team as both Pandya and Reddy are capable of providing the team with a good balance with either bat or ball. Also, their return will definitely give selectors more options when they have to select the team for Afghanistan’s series, as the players list has already been decided.

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Gets Closer to Return

Washington Sundar has also received some good news. The right-handed leg-spin all-rounder, who can also bat and field at both slips, has been working very hard in the gym to get back to fitness, but it’s now likely he will pass the fitness test and return fit. Sundar was seen training in Chennai at the weekend and will join the BCCI Centre of Excellence this week for a short stint of the rehab program before he is released to represent the national team again.

Sundar will go through a medical check-up to confirm he is fit for selection; the medical test will include a few fitness indicators, and based on the report, he might have the opportunity to participate in the T20I series in which Afghanistan will be the opponent for three matches. As the sources stated, it is quite certain that the spinner will be the one to be invited into the T20I squad that will be playing Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG: Latest Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Return

Jasprit Bumrah missed the two tests earlier this month against Sri Lanka, and the team’s main concern is to make sure he is fit for Tests against New Zealand. The 32-year-old has been in good shape at the CoE training facilities. While his participation in the Afghanistan T20Is could go either way, Bumrah is expected to regain fitness for the Asian Games 2026.

Also Read: England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat