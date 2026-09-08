IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar has been passed fit and is available for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, providing a boost to the team ahead of the series opener on September 13. However, India are still awaiting fitness updates on Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Here are all the latest fitness updates and details ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series.

Washington Sundar Passed Fit for Afghanistan Series

Washington Sundar has been declared fit and will be available for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. His availability comes as a boost for Shreyas Iyer’s side, which has named a full-strength squad for the series following a difficult run in the shortest format.

Jasprit Bumrah Fitness Report Due on September 9

According to a media report, Jasprit Bumrah is yet to undergo his match simulation, just four days before the start of the Afghanistan series. The star pacer is expected to complete the simulation on Wednesday, September 9, after which the Indian Cricket Board will take a call on his participation in the three-match series.

Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy Await Fitness Clearance

Apart from Bumrah, India are also waiting for fitness clearances for Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Both players have completed their fitness tests and match simulations but are yet to be officially declared fit. Their final fitness reports are expected on the evening of September 9.

India T20I Squad for Afghanistan Series

India have selected a full-strength squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan after losing six consecutive matches across their previous series against Ireland and England. Hardik Pandya is the only notable absentee from the squad as he continues to remain sidelined due to a leg strain suffered during the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

*Subject to fitness