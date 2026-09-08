LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar has been passed fit and is available for India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, providing a boost to the team ahead of the series opener on September 13. However, India are still awaiting fitness updates on Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Here are all the latest fitness updates and details ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series.

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Passed Fit, Jasprit Bumrah Fitness Report Due on Wednesday - Report
IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Passed Fit, Jasprit Bumrah Fitness Report Due on Wednesday - Report

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 11:57 IST

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar has been passed fit and is available for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, providing a boost to the team ahead of the series opener on September 13. However, India are still awaiting fitness updates on Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Here are all the latest fitness updates and details ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series.

Washington Sundar Passed Fit for Afghanistan Series

Washington Sundar has been declared fit and will be available for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. His availability comes as a boost for Shreyas Iyer’s side, which has named a full-strength squad for the series following a difficult run in the shortest format.

You Might Be Interested In

Jasprit Bumrah Fitness Report Due on September 9

According to a media report, Jasprit Bumrah is yet to undergo his match simulation, just four days before the start of the Afghanistan series. The star pacer is expected to complete the simulation on Wednesday, September 9, after which the Indian Cricket Board will take a call on his participation in the three-match series.

Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy Await Fitness Clearance

Apart from Bumrah, India are also waiting for fitness clearances for Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Both players have completed their fitness tests and match simulations but are yet to be officially declared fit. Their final fitness reports are expected on the evening of September 9.

India T20I Squad for Afghanistan Series

India have selected a full-strength squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan after losing six consecutive matches across their previous series against Ireland and England. Hardik Pandya is the only notable absentee from the squad as he continues to remain sidelined due to a leg strain suffered during the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

*Subject to fitness

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness
Tags: IND vs AFG

RELATED News

WATCH Video: Fan’s Message For Pakistan Coach Wahab Riaz Goes Viral After Asia Cup Semifinal Berth— ‘Don’t Need Trophy, We Want to Beat India’

WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results

US Open 2026 Results: Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina Sail into Quarters, Qinwen Zheng Escapes Another Scare

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’

LATEST NEWS

From Shirdi to the World: Aushim K. Khetrapal’s Sai Satcharitra – The New Testament Chronicles Modern-Day Miracles

National Film Awards 2026: Why The Prestigious Ceremony Is Moving From Delhi To Gujarat After 72 Years

Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea at 2 PM

Apple iPhone 18 Series Launching On September 9: Check Expected Specifications, Pricing, Camera Upgrades And More Feature

Hindu Group Visit Sparks Eiffel Tower Strike After Female Employees Removed

YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture

Aliza Sehar Viral MMS: Who Is The Pakistani TikTok Star At Centre Of 2023 Leaked Clip?

Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness
IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness
IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness
IND vs AFG T20I Series: Washington Sundar Cleared to Play, Massive Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness

QUICK LINKS