IND vs AFG T20Is: Former Team India Cricketer Selects Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Opening Partner, Skips Abhishek Sharma For T20 World Cup Winner

India vs Afghanistan: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been nothing short of a revelation since his debut in the Indian Premier League. The 15-year-old broke multiple records in the IPL 2026 while playing for the Rajasthan Royals and earned himself a call-up to the national team as well. The left-handed opening batter made his debut earlier in June against England but could not make an impact. He quickly turned around to put up a Player of the Series-worthy performance against Zimbabwe.

In all of his short career spanning six matches, Sooryavanshi has opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma. However, former Team India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has made a request to head coach, Gautam Gambhir for a change in opening partners.

IND vs AFG: Sanju Samson to Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is gearing up to play his first match for the Indian senior team at home. Each of his first six T20Is came in England and Zimbabwe. However, as he prepares himself for a home debut at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi against Afghanistan, there could be a change in opening partners for him.

The former wicketkeeper-batter has urged the team management to have Sanju Samson open the innings with Sooryavanshi. Dasgupta, while speaking on his YouTube channel, talked about how Abhishek has opened with both Samson and the 15-year-old, but the third opening combination of Vaibhav-Sanju has not been tried.

Dasgupta said, “Straight away, if you think about the last match (England T20Is), it was Sanju and Abhishek. Leave Zimbabwe aside. When all three were available, Sanju and Abhishek were there. I think we haven’t seen the Sanju-Vaibhav combination yet. So far, we’ve seen Abhishek-Vaibhav and Abhishek-Sanju, right? It’s not a bad idea to even try and see what kind of combination Sanju and Vaibhav can make.”

Should Team India Drop Abhishek Sharma?

Currently, the Indian cricket team has as many as four opening options. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Sanju Samson, there is Ishan Kishan, who has been playing at number three for a while. While talking about the new opening combination, Dasgupta reiterated that Abhishek should not be dropped but left out of the team to possibly try out all the combinations before the T20 World Cup.

“Again, I’m not saying, please don’t get me wrong, I’m not talking about dropping anyone here. I’m just saying, reiterating again, that the idea is that before the World Cup, you want to give every combination and every individual a proper chance and proper game time to understand what works,” Dasgupta added.

Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson: Who Will Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

It is currently anyone’s guess as to who will open the innings on the 13th of September in the first of the three-match series against Afghanistan. It would be an educated guess to think that Sooryavanshi, who was named the Player of the series against Zimbabwe, would retain his spot. The question, in that case, remains over who will partner the teenage prodigy at the top of the order.

Given that Ishan Kishan, Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma are all left-handed batters, it might not be a bad idea from Gautam Gambhir’s management to give Sanju Samson, a right-hander, the opening spot.

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